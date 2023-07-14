Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund

mutual fund
JENHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JENHX) Primary
JENHX (Mutual Fund)

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JENHX) Primary
JENHX (Mutual Fund)

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.29 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JENHX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund

JENHX | Fund

$14.29

$256 M

2.21%

$0.32

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$256 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.89%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Johnson Enhanced Return Fund

JENHX | Fund

$14.29

$256 M

2.21%

$0.32

0.35%

JENHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson Enhanced Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Leisring

Fund Description

The Fund invests in the large cap equity market through the use of S&P 500 index futures, combined with alpha generating short duration investment-grade fixed income securities.
The Fund’s adviser seeks to have notional exposure to equity index futures contracts in a value approximately equal to the Fund’s net assets. Utilizing equity index futures contracts to replicate returns of the underlying equity index typically requires less than 10% of the Fund’s assets to be posted as collateral. This effect is referred to as “leverage.” The Fund attempts to track an underlying equity index consisting of a representative sampling of the leading large capitalization companies in the leading industries in the U.S. economy. The equity index futures are used only for replication of returns, not speculation. The Fund also may invest in options on equity index futures and equity index exchange-traded funds (‘ETFs”).
The Fund invests the balance of its assets primarily in a broad range of investment grade fixed income securities, including bonds, notes, domestic and foreign corporate and government securities, government agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset backed securities, municipal securities, and short-term obligations. The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range but will normally maintain a dollar weighted average duration between 1 and 3 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.
Read More

JENHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JENHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -14.3% 35.6% 53.74%
1 Yr 5.7% -34.9% 38.6% 78.70%
3 Yr -5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 94.73%
5 Yr -3.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 86.91%
10 Yr -2.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 91.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JENHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -56.3% 28.9% 89.25%
2021 -4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 97.82%
2020 4.1% -13.9% 183.6% 42.34%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 71.11%
2018 -2.7% -13.5% 12.6% 45.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JENHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -20.5% 35.6% 48.26%
1 Yr 5.7% -34.9% 40.3% 69.43%
3 Yr -5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 94.61%
5 Yr -1.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 85.79%
10 Yr 4.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 74.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JENHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -56.3% 28.9% 89.33%
2021 -4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 97.82%
2020 4.1% -13.9% 183.6% 42.25%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 71.62%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 32.12%

NAV & Total Return History

JENHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JENHX Category Low Category High JENHX % Rank
Net Assets 256 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 73.04%
Number of Holdings 109 2 4154 50.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 310 M 288 K 270 B 53.58%
Weighting of Top 10 61.04% 1.8% 106.2% 4.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 50.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JENHX % Rank
Stocks 		50.04% 0.00% 130.24% 99.17%
Bonds 		48.12% -0.04% 95.81% 1.58%
Cash 		1.84% -102.29% 100.00% 30.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 30.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 26.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 44.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 31.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 47.87%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 73.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 63.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 50.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 47.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 29.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 58.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 30.33% 28.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 63.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENHX % Rank
US 		50.04% 0.00% 127.77% 99.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 94.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENHX % Rank
Corporate 		67.80% 0.00% 100.00% 0.95%
Government 		13.35% 0.00% 100.00% 3.33%
Securitized 		13.07% 0.00% 52.16% 1.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.68% -6.23% 100.00% 97.66%
Municipal 		2.10% 0.00% 2.10% 0.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 25.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JENHX % Rank
US 		45.97% -0.06% 81.35% 1.06%
Non US 		2.15% 0.00% 43.82% 1.58%

JENHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JENHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 49.27% 81.94%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.00% 31.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JENHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JENHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JENHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.89% 0.00% 496.00% 69.56%

JENHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JENHX Category Low Category High JENHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 24.06% 30.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JENHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JENHX Category Low Category High JENHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -54.00% 6.06% 51.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JENHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JENHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Leisring

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2005

16.43

16.4%

Mr. Leisring is a CFA charterholder and is the team leader of the Johnson Fixed Income Fund and Municipal Income Fund. Mr. Leisring is the Director of Fixed Income Department and has been member of the Portfolio Management teams for the Johnson Fixed Income, Municipal Income and JIC Institutional Funds since July 2003. He has been with the Adviser since 1999.

Jason Jackman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2005

16.43

16.4%

Jackman has been in fixed income analyst and other roles with Johnson Investment Counsel Inc for the past 11 years. Mr. Jackman is the President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser. He has been with the Adviser since 1993. He holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

Brandon Zureick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. Zureick joined Johnson Asset Management in 2011 and serves as a Director and Portfolio Manager. Brandon is also a Principal of the firm and serves as a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management and macro-economic strategy. Previously, Brandon held the position of Fixed Income Analyst & Trader. Prior to joining the firm, Brandon was a Portfolio Analyst for Robert W. Baird. He received a B.S. in Finance from University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.

David Theobald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Theobald joined Johnson Asset Management in 2013 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. David is also a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management, trading and credit analysis, specializing in short duration securities. Previously, David held the position of Fixed Income Analyst. Prior to joining the firm, David held positions with Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. He received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ryan Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Martin is a CFA charter holder and has been a team member for the Funds since 2022. He is currently a Portfolio Manager for the Adviser, and has been with the Adviser since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×