Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
JEMQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMMX) Primary Retirement (JEMNX) A (JEMQX) C (JEMZX) Retirement (JEMGX) Retirement (JEMKX)
JEMQX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMMX) Primary Retirement (JEMNX) A (JEMQX) C (JEMZX) Retirement (JEMGX) Retirement (JEMKX)
JEMQX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.3 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMMX) Primary Retirement (JEMNX) A (JEMQX) C (JEMZX) Retirement (JEMGX) Retirement (JEMKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund

JEMQX | Fund

$9.30

$2 B

0.84%

$0.08

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$2 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund

JEMQX | Fund

$9.30

$2 B

0.84%

$0.08

1.40%

JEMQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2248312
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kathryn Langridge

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. The manager may consider, but is not limited to, the classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, or the United Nations and its agencies in determining whether a country is an emerging- or a developed-market country. The fund seeks to invest in securities that the manager considers to be undervalued or otherwise offer good prospects for capital growth.
The fund intends to invest in equity securities listed on bona fide securities exchanges or actively traded on over-the-counter markets. Equity and equity-related securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, and other similar securities. The fund may also
invest in other investment companies (including closed-end funds) and other pooled investment vehicles that also invest in developing or emerging market economies.
Fundamentals-based stock selection lies at the heart of the manager’s investment process, which focuses on high quality companies within a diverse range of dynamic emerging economies. The manager seeks to invest in companies with strong assets that exhibit balance sheet strength, superior management, and high levels of free cash-flow to support a sustainable dividend payout. Although, there is no sector or geographical bias, the fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
Due to volatile conditions in emerging markets, the fund’s investment process may result in a higher-than-average portfolio turnover ratio, which could increase transaction costs.
The fund may attempt to mitigate the risk of unintended currency fluctuations through the use of exchange-listed or over-the-counter financial derivatives instruments, including currency forwards, non-deliverable forwards, currency options, and index options. The fund may also enter into forward currency contracts to facilitate the settlement of foreign securities purchases, repatriation of foreign currency balances, or exchange of one currency to another. The fund may use derivatives such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts to gain market exposure on uninvested cash, pending investment in securities, or to maintain liquidity to pay redemptions.
Read More

JEMQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.0% 30.2% 90.04%
1 Yr 6.8% -12.7% 29.2% 69.09%
3 Yr -7.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 92.12%
5 Yr -4.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 86.40%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -50.1% 7.2% 77.82%
2021 -9.0% -18.2% 13.6% 90.76%
2020 8.4% -7.2% 79.7% 18.83%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 18.24%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 87.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -30.3% 30.2% 84.51%
1 Yr 6.8% -48.9% 29.2% 63.76%
3 Yr -7.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 92.47%
5 Yr -4.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 86.54%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -50.1% 7.2% 77.82%
2021 -9.0% -18.2% 13.6% 90.76%
2020 8.4% -7.2% 79.7% 18.83%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 18.24%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 88.85%

NAV & Total Return History

JEMQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEMQX Category Low Category High JEMQX % Rank
Net Assets 2 B 717 K 102 B 26.98%
Number of Holdings 65 10 6734 76.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 739 M 340 K 19.3 B 24.78%
Weighting of Top 10 38.54% 2.8% 71.7% 29.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan US Treasury Plus MMkt Instl 6.79%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 5.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMQX % Rank
Stocks 		93.44% 0.90% 110.97% 84.49%
Cash 		6.56% -23.67% 20.19% 10.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 50.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 46.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 39.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 46.28%

JEMQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.03% 41.06% 42.95%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 2.00% 60.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 61.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JEMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.40% 5.75% 80.81%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 190.00% 49.28%

JEMQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEMQX Category Low Category High JEMQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 12.61% 74.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEMQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEMQX Category Low Category High JEMQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -1.98% 17.62% 62.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEMQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEMQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kathryn Langridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2015

6.96

7.0%

Kathryn Langridge is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Asset Management. She is the lead portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and Team. Kathryn began her career with the Jardine Group and held roles at Jardine Fleming in Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore during the 1980s. She then worked at Perpetual/Invesco Perpetual for 17 years, holding positions that included head of Asian investments and head of international equity products, before joining Lloyd George Management as head of the Global Emerging Markets Team from 2007–2010. Kathryn was most recently at Jupiter Asset Management as the fund management director of the global emerging markets funds, and she held additional responsibilities for managing equity funds in Latin America and Eastern Europe. Education: Cambridge University, MA in English Literature, 1980 Joined Company: 2014 Began Career: 1980

Philip Ehrmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Philip Ehrmann is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. Philip started his career focusing on North American equities before moving to Invesco as a portfolio manager. Subsequently, he moved to Gartmore to become head of global emerging markets, rebuilding the team and turning around performance before adding the Pacific equity business to his responsibilities, as head of Pacific and Emerging Markets. He was most recently at Jupiter Asset Management as co-head of Asian equities and fund management director of the Jupiter China Fund.

Talib Saifee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×