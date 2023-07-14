Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$2 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JEMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|90.04%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|69.09%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|92.12%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|86.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JEMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|77.82%
|2021
|-9.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|90.76%
|2020
|8.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|18.83%
|2019
|5.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|18.24%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|87.54%
|JEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2 B
|717 K
|102 B
|26.98%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|10
|6734
|76.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|739 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|24.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.54%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|29.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEMQX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.44%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|84.49%
|Cash
|6.56%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|10.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|50.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|46.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|39.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|46.28%
|JEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|42.95%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|60.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|80.81%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|49.28%
|JEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|74.42%
|JEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|62.45%
|JEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2015
6.96
7.0%
Kathryn Langridge is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Asset Management. She is the lead portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and Team. Kathryn began her career with the Jardine Group and held roles at Jardine Fleming in Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore during the 1980s. She then worked at Perpetual/Invesco Perpetual for 17 years, holding positions that included head of Asian investments and head of international equity products, before joining Lloyd George Management as head of the Global Emerging Markets Team from 2007–2010. Kathryn was most recently at Jupiter Asset Management as the fund management director of the global emerging markets funds, and she held additional responsibilities for managing equity funds in Latin America and Eastern Europe. Education: Cambridge University, MA in English Literature, 1980 Joined Company: 2014 Began Career: 1980
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Philip Ehrmann is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. Philip started his career focusing on North American equities before moving to Invesco as a portfolio manager. Subsequently, he moved to Gartmore to become head of global emerging markets, rebuilding the team and turning around performance before adding the Pacific equity business to his responsibilities, as head of Pacific and Emerging Markets. He was most recently at Jupiter Asset Management as co-head of Asian equities and fund management director of the Jupiter China Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
