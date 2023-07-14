Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. The manager may consider, but is not limited to, the classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, or the United Nations and its agencies in determining whether a country is an emerging- or a developed-market country. The fund seeks to invest in securities that the manager considers to be undervalued or otherwise offer good prospects for capital growth.

The fund intends to invest in equity securities listed on bona fide securities exchanges or actively traded on over-the-counter markets. Equity and equity-related securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, and other similar securities. The fund may also

invest in other investment companies (including closed-end funds) and other pooled investment vehicles that also invest in developing or emerging market economies.

Fundamentals-based stock selection lies at the heart of the manager’s investment process, which focuses on high quality companies within a diverse range of dynamic emerging economies. The manager seeks to invest in companies with strong assets that exhibit balance sheet strength, superior management, and high levels of free cash-flow to support a sustainable dividend payout. Although, there is no sector or geographical bias, the fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.

Due to volatile conditions in emerging markets, the fund’s investment process may result in a higher-than-average portfolio turnover ratio, which could increase transaction costs.