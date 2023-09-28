Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

mutual fund
JEMBX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.51 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMBX) Primary
JEMBX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.51 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMBX) Primary
JEMBX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.51 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (JEMBX) Primary

Name

As of 09/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

JEMBX | Fund

$9.51

$1 B

0.00%

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

JEMBX | Fund

$9.51

$1 B

0.00%

1.13%

JEMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed S. Fogdall

Fund Description

JEMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 74.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -30.7% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 76.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JEMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEMBX Category Low Category High JEMBX % Rank
Net Assets 1 B 0 814 B 36.14%
Number of Holdings 1674 1 17358 4.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 204 M -28.8 B 134 B 41.79%
Weighting of Top 10 18.83% 0.0% 20474.3% 89.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OAO Gazprom ADR 4.53%
  2. Bank Of China Ltd. H Shares 2.78%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR 2.23%
  4. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR 1.54%
  5. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADR 1.45%
  6. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 1.42%
  7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ADR 1.38%
  8. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. ADR 1.28%
  9. POSCO 1.19%
  10. KB Financial Group Inc ADR 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% -142.98% 259.25% 28.21%
Other 		1.21% -7288.76% 493.15% 5.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.48% -0.12% 80.89% 46.54%
Cash 		0.26% -483.27% 7388.76% 89.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 166.23% 81.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 533.06% 85.00%

JEMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.00% 928.63% 66.71%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.87% 66.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 15.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JEMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JEMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 5067.00% 10.28%

JEMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEMBX Category Low Category High JEMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 87.51% 94.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEMBX Category Low Category High JEMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -46.00% 10.10% 31.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed S. Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2010

3.16

3.2%

Jed S. Fogdall is Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. Mr. Fogdall has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and a B.S. from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.

Joseph H. Chi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2010

3.16

3.2%

Mr. Chi is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Chi has an MBA and BS from the University of California, Los Angeles and also a JD from the University of Southern California. Mr. Chi joined Dimensional as a portfolio manager in 2005 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.

Henry F. Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

1.16

1.2%

Karen E. Umland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

6.17

6.2%

Ms. Umland is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Ms. Umland joined the Dimensional in 1993 and has been a portfolio manager and responsible for the international equity portfolios since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 43.76 4.66 4.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×