Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/28/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.51
$1 B
0.00%
1.13%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/28/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.51
$1 B
0.00%
1.13%
|Period
|JEMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JEMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|74.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|JEMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JEMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|76.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|JEMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1 B
|0
|814 B
|36.14%
|Number of Holdings
|1674
|1
|17358
|4.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|204 M
|-28.8 B
|134 B
|41.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.83%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|89.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEMBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|28.21%
|Other
|1.21%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|5.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.48%
|-0.12%
|80.89%
|46.54%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-483.27%
|7388.76%
|89.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|166.23%
|81.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|533.06%
|85.00%
|JEMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.00%
|928.63%
|66.71%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|66.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|JEMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JEMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|10.28%
|JEMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.51%
|94.63%
|JEMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JEMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEMBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.31%
|-46.00%
|10.10%
|31.82%
|JEMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2011
|$0.071
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2010
|$0.100
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2008
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2010
3.16
3.2%
Jed S. Fogdall is Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. Mr. Fogdall has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and a B.S. from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2010
3.16
3.2%
Mr. Chi is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Chi has an MBA and BS from the University of California, Los Angeles and also a JD from the University of Southern California. Mr. Chi joined Dimensional as a portfolio manager in 2005 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
1.16
1.2%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
6.17
6.2%
Ms. Umland is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Ms. Umland joined the Dimensional in 1993 and has been a portfolio manager and responsible for the international equity portfolios since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|43.76
|4.66
|4.5
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...