Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$270 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JEHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|57.93%
|1 Yr
|-8.2%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|95.12%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|73.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|76.09%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|88.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|88.24%
|2021
|0.4%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|49.02%
|2020
|4.6%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|49.32%
|2019
|4.4%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|68.94%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|64.29%
|JEHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEHSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|270 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|60.98%
|Number of Holdings
|205
|25
|473
|6.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|105 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|63.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.10%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|83.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEHSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.63%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|28.75%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|66.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|58.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|62.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|57.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|56.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEHSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.40%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|85.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.91%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|9.38%
|Industrials
|0.34%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|2.50%
|Financial Services
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|10.00%
|Technology
|0.07%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|6.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|56.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|56.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|61.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|56.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEHSX % Rank
|US
|89.75%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|33.75%
|Non US
|9.88%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|51.88%
|JEHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|45.63%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|89.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.11%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|84.21%
|JEHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JEHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|23.74%
|JEHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEHSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|63.64%
|JEHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JEHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEHSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|68.15%
|JEHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 23, 2019
|$1.974
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Ziad Bakri joined T. Rowe Price in 2011 and has since been a key member of the healthcare research team, influencing investment decisions and making significant contributions to the stock selections. Ziad has had a long track record of analyzing biotechnology companies, a key sector within the healthcare industry. Ziad brings a unique perspective to his new role, having been a medical doctor and an emergency medicine resident at the Royal London Hospital before beginning his investment career. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Ziad held biotechnology equity research and healthcare investment ban
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
