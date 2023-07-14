Home
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Health Sciences Trust

mutual fund
JEHSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.04 +0.28 +1.18%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (JEHSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$270 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JEHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Health Sciences Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ziad Bakri

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies engaged, at the time of investment, in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences (collectively, “health sciences”). (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.)
While the fund may invest in companies of any size, the majority of its assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.
The subadvisor’s portfolio managers divide the health sciences sector into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies, health care services companies, medical products and devices providers, and biotechnology firms. Their allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector. While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may purchase other securities, including foreign securities, futures, and options in keeping with its investment objective. In addition, the fund writes call and put options primarily as a means of generating additional income. The fund may also use options to seek protection against a decline in the value of its securities or an increase in prices of securities that may be purchased. Normally, the fund will own the securities on which it writes these options. The premium income received by writing covered calls can help reduce but not eliminate portfolio volatility.
The fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of companies in the health sciences sector, a comparatively narrow segment of the economy, and therefore may experience greater volatility than funds investing in a broader range of industries.
In managing the fund, the subadvisor uses a fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may also be emphasized.
The fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in foreign securities (including emerging market securities) and may have exposure to foreign currencies through its investment in these securities, its direct holdings of foreign currencies or through its use of foreign currency exchange contracts for the purchase or sale of a fixed quantity of a foreign currency at a future date.
In pursuing its investment objective, the fund’s management has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria, as described above, when it perceives an opportunity for substantial appreciation. These situations might arise when the fund’s management believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, or a new product introduction or innovation or a favorable competitive development.
The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.
The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Use of Hedging and Other Strategic Transactions. The fund is authorized to use all of the various investment strategies referred to under “Additional Information About the Funds’ Principal Risks — Hedging, derivatives and other strategic transactions risk” including entering into option transactions.
Read More

JEHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -11.3% 31.3% 57.93%
1 Yr -8.2% -23.6% 34.8% 95.12%
3 Yr -7.2%* -21.3% 15.7% 73.72%
5 Yr -3.2%* -15.0% 12.1% 76.09%
10 Yr -1.1%* -6.2% 16.0% 88.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -53.9% 5.0% 88.24%
2021 0.4% -22.3% 12.3% 49.02%
2020 4.6% -4.7% 41.4% 49.32%
2019 4.4% -10.2% 13.1% 68.94%
2018 -1.8% -5.7% 16.7% 64.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -50.0% 21.6% 49.39%
1 Yr -8.2% -60.2% 34.8% 84.24%
3 Yr -7.2%* -21.3% 17.8% 76.97%
5 Yr -3.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 76.69%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.2% 18.5% 61.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -53.9% 5.0% 88.24%
2021 0.4% -22.3% 12.3% 49.02%
2020 4.6% -4.7% 41.4% 49.32%
2019 4.4% -10.2% 13.1% 68.94%
2018 -1.8% -5.7% 16.7% 66.67%

NAV & Total Return History

JEHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEHSX Category Low Category High JEHSX % Rank
Net Assets 270 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 60.98%
Number of Holdings 205 25 473 6.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 63.13%
Weighting of Top 10 38.10% 12.3% 80.8% 83.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.68%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.38%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 3.93%
  4. Danaher Corp 3.86%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.34%
  6. Merck & Co Inc 3.31%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.11%
  8. Anthem Inc 2.67%
  9. Stryker Corp 2.46%
  10. Pfizer Inc 2.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEHSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 85.37% 106.13% 28.75%
Cash 		0.36% -0.04% 9.01% 66.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 58.13%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 62.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 57.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 56.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEHSX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.40% 59.26% 100.00% 85.00%
Basic Materials 		0.91% 0.00% 7.16% 9.38%
Industrials 		0.34% 0.00% 7.02% 2.50%
Financial Services 		0.28% 0.00% 1.60% 10.00%
Technology 		0.07% 0.00% 22.69% 6.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 56.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 56.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 61.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 56.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEHSX % Rank
US 		89.75% 53.67% 104.41% 33.75%
Non US 		9.88% 0.00% 45.40% 51.88%

JEHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.08% 33.47% 45.63%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.03% 1.25% 89.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 17.11%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 84.21%

Sales Fees

JEHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JEHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 238.00% 23.74%

JEHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEHSX Category Low Category High JEHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 63.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEHSX Category Low Category High JEHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -2.54% 1.85% 68.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ziad Bakri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Ziad Bakri joined T. Rowe Price in 2011 and has since been a key member of the healthcare research team, influencing investment decisions and making significant contributions to the stock selections. Ziad has had a long track record of analyzing biotechnology companies, a key sector within the healthcare industry. Ziad brings a unique perspective to his new role, having been a medical doctor and an emergency medicine resident at the Royal London Hospital before beginning his investment career. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Ziad held biotechnology equity research and healthcare investment ban

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

