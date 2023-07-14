Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies engaged, at the time of investment, in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences (collectively, “health sciences”). (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.)

While the fund may invest in companies of any size, the majority of its assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The subadvisor’s portfolio managers divide the health sciences sector into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies, health care services companies, medical products and devices providers, and biotechnology firms. Their allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector. While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may purchase other securities, including foreign securities, futures, and options in keeping with its investment objective. In addition, the fund writes call and put options primarily as a means of generating additional income. The fund may also use options to seek protection against a decline in the value of its securities or an increase in prices of securities that may be purchased. Normally, the fund will own the securities on which it writes these options. The premium income received by writing covered calls can help reduce but not eliminate portfolio volatility.

The fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of companies in the health sciences sector, a comparatively narrow segment of the economy, and therefore may experience greater volatility than funds investing in a broader range of industries.

In managing the fund, the subadvisor uses a fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may also be emphasized.

The fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in foreign securities (including emerging market securities) and may have exposure to foreign currencies through its investment in these securities, its direct holdings of foreign currencies or through its use of foreign currency exchange contracts for the purchase or sale of a fixed quantity of a foreign currency at a future date.

In pursuing its investment objective, the fund’s management has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria, as described above, when it perceives an opportunity for substantial appreciation. These situations might arise when the fund’s management believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, or a new product introduction or innovation or a favorable competitive development.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.

The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.