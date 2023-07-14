Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JHVIT Global Equity Trust

JEFGX | Fund

$22.13

$308 M

5.48%

$1.21

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$308 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JEFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JHVIT Global Equity Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    10550880
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Hermsdorf

Fund Description

The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. This policy is subject to change only upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets, which includes securities for which the relevant reference entity is domiciled outside the United States, such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), that trade on U.S. exchanges. There are no limits on the market capitalization ranges of the companies in which the fund may invest. The fund may invest in the securities of large, medium, or small companies.
In managing the fund, the manager seeks to identify undervalued companies that exhibit attractive valuations, solid business franchises, sustainable margins/cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, strong management teams, and strong balance sheets.
The manager employs an unconstrained, bottom-up stock selection process based on disciplined fundamental research with the aim to create a diversified portfolio of quality global stocks of any size that not only demonstrate compelling value but also generate sustainable cash flows. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents, including depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.
The decision-making process involves candidate companies being screened for valuation, quality, and dividends, together with a detailed examination of the challenges and opportunities that exist for that business. The manager will assess the valuation opportunity for that company by establishing base-case, upside, and downside price targets. The manager will take into consideration the diversification benefits and the liquidity of the security before making the final investment decision.
The fund may invest in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements, or other short-term instruments for the purposes of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
Read More

JEFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.1% 10.1% 14.29%
1 Yr 5.6% 18.8% 62.1% 71.43%
3 Yr 5.9%* 4.7% 13.7% 100.00%
5 Yr 0.2%* 8.2% 13.8% 100.00%
10 Yr 2.0%* 6.5% 12.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% 0.7% 22.8% 85.71%
2021 10.1% 9.1% 28.3% 100.00%
2020 1.4% -18.6% -12.4% 66.67%
2019 2.2% 16.7% 24.8% 100.00%
2018 -3.5% 4.6% 5.7% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.1% 10.1% 14.29%
1 Yr 5.6% 18.8% 62.1% 71.43%
3 Yr 5.9%* 4.7% 13.7% 100.00%
5 Yr 0.3%* 8.2% 13.8% 100.00%
10 Yr 2.9%* 6.5% 12.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% 0.7% 22.8% 85.71%
2021 10.1% 9.1% 28.3% 100.00%
2020 1.4% -16.2% -1.7% 83.33%
2019 2.2% 18.9% 24.8% 100.00%
2018 -3.4% 4.7% 9.5% 20.00%

NAV & Total Return History

JEFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEFGX Category Low Category High JEFGX % Rank
Net Assets 308 M 34.4 M 25.6 B 57.14%
Number of Holdings 54 33 3148 71.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 M 6.84 M 4.3 B 57.14%
Weighting of Top 10 33.48% 17.0% 56.2% 42.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.40%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.18%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.09%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.76%
  5. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 3.68%
  6. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 3.68%
  7. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 3.68%
  8. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV 3.68%
  9. TotalEnergies SE 3.67%
  10. TotalEnergies SE 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEFGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 97.72% 99.59% 14.29%
Cash 		2.75% 0.41% 2.29% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.71%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 85.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 85.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEFGX % Rank
Healthcare 		14.84% 5.48% 21.16% 42.86%
Technology 		13.54% 20.65% 26.69% 85.71%
Financial Services 		12.96% 8.55% 16.51% 100.00%
Communication Services 		11.60% 4.12% 14.32% 14.29%
Consumer Defense 		10.80% 7.35% 34.37% 42.86%
Industrials 		10.40% 5.90% 13.63% 85.71%
Basic Materials 		9.57% 0.00% 5.49% 57.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.96% 3.46% 15.18% 71.43%
Energy 		5.32% 0.00% 2.13% 85.71%
Utilities 		1.61% 0.00% 2.37% 85.71%
Real Estate 		1.40% 0.00% 3.64% 85.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEFGX % Rank
US 		56.09% 52.34% 70.04% 28.57%
Non US 		41.16% 28.28% 45.38% 85.71%

JEFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.27% 1.80% 42.86%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.09% 0.80% 85.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.05% 0.25% 20.00%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.04% 0.31% 85.71%

Sales Fees

JEFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JEFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 17.00% 120.00% 100.00%

JEFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEFGX Category Low Category High JEFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.48% 0.00% 0.00% 85.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEFGX Category Low Category High JEFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% 0.74% 1.52% 85.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Daily Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Hermsdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Stephen is a managing director and portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management working on the Global Equity Strategy. Previously, Stephen was a portfolio manager at Hermes Global Equities, where he provided fundamental research and portfolio management with a focus on the global financial services sector. Before that, he worked at Fidelity Management & Research as an equity analyst covering the insurance and food & beverage industries. Prior to that, he was a private equity analyst at HabourVest Partners and a technology investment banking analyst at Robertson Stephens & Company.

Paul Boyne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Paul Boyne is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the lead portfolio manager of the Global Equity Strategy and Team. Previously, he was a senior fund manager within the global equities team at Invesco Perpetual. Prior to that, Paul worked at the Bank of Ireland as deputy chief investment officer and head of global equities, providing portfolio oversight across all regional product areas. When he joined the Bank of Ireland, he held the position of managing director and head of their US Equities Team.

Felicity Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Felicity Smith, Executive Director, joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has 18 years of investment experience. She is the lead portfolio manager for the European Value Equity Fund. Prior to joining the Firm, she was a Senior Fund Manager at IAI International, and before this she worked at ABN Amro and Schroder Securities. Felicity received a BA from Balliol College, Oxford University in Modern Languages.

Uday Chatterjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

·Portfolio Manager and Analyst ·Manager of the fund since 2022 ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2011 ·Began business career in 2005

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.46 14.93 5.17 11.76

