The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. This policy is subject to change only upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets, which includes securities for which the relevant reference entity is domiciled outside the United States, such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), that trade on U.S. exchanges. There are no limits on the market capitalization ranges of the companies in which the fund may invest. The fund may invest in the securities of large, medium, or small companies.

In managing the fund, the manager seeks to identify undervalued companies that exhibit attractive valuations, solid business franchises, sustainable margins/cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, strong management teams, and strong balance sheets.

The manager employs an unconstrained, bottom-up stock selection process based on disciplined fundamental research with the aim to create a diversified portfolio of quality global stocks of any size that not only demonstrate compelling value but also generate sustainable cash flows. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents, including depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.

The decision-making process involves candidate companies being screened for valuation, quality, and dividends, together with a detailed examination of the challenges and opportunities that exist for that business. The manager will assess the valuation opportunity for that company by establishing base-case, upside, and downside price targets. The manager will take into consideration the diversification benefits and the liquidity of the security before making the final investment decision.