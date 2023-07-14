Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$3.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JDSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|61.61%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|31.89%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|67.67%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|41.42%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|58.33%
* Annualized
|JDSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.06 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|17.53%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|10
|1551
|71.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|747 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|13.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.18%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|37.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDSNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.76%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|71.12%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|29.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|97.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDSNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.33%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|60.04%
|Industrials
|16.17%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|59.38%
|Real Estate
|11.78%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|19.43%
|Healthcare
|10.42%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|8.61%
|Technology
|9.32%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|45.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.59%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|80.79%
|Energy
|8.31%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|47.24%
|Basic Materials
|6.54%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|30.46%
|Utilities
|2.59%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|49.67%
|Consumer Defense
|2.42%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|76.16%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|72.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDSNX % Rank
|US
|94.03%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|57.77%
|Non US
|2.73%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|53.83%
|JDSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|91.63%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|JDSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JDSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JDSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|55.86%
|JDSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDSNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|100.00%
|JDSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JDSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|17.48%
|JDSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 13, 2009
13.22
13.2%
Justin Tugman, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson. Mr. Tugman joined Perkins, an affiliate of Janus Capital, in June 2004. Mr. Tugman has co-managed the Small Cap Value strategy since 2009, the Mid Cap Value strategy since 2015 and the SMID Cap Value strategy since 2017. Mr. Tugman served as a research analyst through 2012, covering the energy and utility sectors upon joining Perkins in 2004. Prior to joining Perkins, he worked at Simmons & Company International as an analyst covering the energy sector during his four-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Tugman received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tulane University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Craig Kempler, CFA, is Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund, which he has co-managed since October 2017. Mr. Kempler joined Perkins in May 2005 as a research analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Kempler worked at Independence Investments for two years as an analyst responsible for the technology sector. He also served as an investment analyst with McDonald Investments/Key Bank. Mr. Kempler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Denison University and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University. Mr. Kempler holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
