The fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing a multi-asset, quantitatively-driven investment strategy that seeks to provide exposure to diversified sources of return. The fund’s investment strategy is a directional, long and short strategy that utilizes fundamental and price-based indicators to establish return forecasts across a broad range of asset classes globally. The investment strategy incorporates a variety of models that generate macro fundamental forecasts, assess yield and earnings differentials, compare current valuations relative to historic fair value, and analyze directional price trends across markets.

The manager will allocate the fund’s assets across a range of asset classes comprising equities, fixed income, foreign currencies, and commodities. Exposure to these asset classes will be implemented by investing in derivative instruments, including futures (including equity index futures, interest rate futures, bond futures and commodity futures) and foreign currency forward contracts.

Quantitative risk management and portfolio construction techniques will be employed to control exposure across individual markets and sectors in an effort to enhance returns as well as to maintain the fund’s diversification and volatility objectives. The fund is actively managed and the fund’s asset class exposures will vary over time based on the manager’s proprietary investment models and, in part, on maintaining portfolio diversification. The fund expects to maintain exposure to all models at all times. The fund, on average, will target an annualized volatility of approximately 8%. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index. The fund’s actual or realized volatility level for longer or shorter periods of time may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions.

The fund is generally intended to have a low correlation to the equity and bond markets. The fund is not designed to match the performance of any hedge fund index or benchmark and may be characterized as “macro” or “multi-asset” in nature.

The fund’s use of derivatives will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of an asset class underlying an instrument and results in increased volatility, which means the fund will have the potential for greater gains as well as the potential for greater losses than if the fund does not use instruments that have a leveraging effect.

Due to the fund’s use of derivative instruments such as futures, foreign currency futures and forward contracts, a significant portion of the fund’s assets will be invested directly or indirectly in money market instruments, which may include U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities, overnight and/or fixed-term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares and cash and cash equivalents for use as margin or collateral for these derivative instruments. Such investments may generate income for the fund.

Investment in the Subsidiary . The fund may gain exposure to the commodities markets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands: John Hancock Diversified Macro Offshore Subsidiary Fund, Ltd. (the Subsidiary). The Subsidiary is advised by the subadvisor, under the supervision of the advisor, and seeks to gain commodities exposure.