Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$559 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.2%
Expense Ratio 2.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|79.21%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|80.36%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|80.37%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|N/A
|2020
|-1.5%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|JDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|79.21%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|76.73%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|80.37%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|N/A
|2020
|-1.5%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|JDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|559 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|37.27%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|4
|4478
|86.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|226 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|19.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.20%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|73.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JDJCX % Rank
|Cash
|250.69%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|68.20%
|Other
|11.95%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|53.00%
|Stocks
|5.12%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|72.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|54.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|69.96%
|Bonds
|-167.77%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|11.66%
|JDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.42%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|24.46%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|64.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|JDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|36.36%
|JDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|491.00%
|2.82%
|JDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|30.39%
|JDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JDJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.41%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|99.64%
|JDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.906
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Kenneth G. Tropin is Chairman, Founder and a Principal of Graham Capital Management (“GCM”). In May 1994, he founded GCM and became an Associated Person and Principal effective July 27, 1994. Mr. Tropin developed the firm's original trading programs and is responsible for the overall management of the organization, including the investment of its proprietary trading capital. Mr. Tropin’s current responsibilities at Graham include oversight of the Firm’s quantitative research process and discretionary portfolio managers, Chairman of the Firm’s Management and Investment Committees, and Senior Member of the Firm’s Risk and Compliance Committees. Additionally, Mr. Tropin is responsible for managing the strategic investment of the Firm’s proprietary capital. Prior to founding Graham, Mr. Tropin had significant experience in the alternative investment industry, including 5 years (1989-1993) as President and Chief Executive Officer of John W. Henry & Company, Inc. and 8 years (1981-1989) as Senior Vice President and Director of Managed Futures at Dean Witter Reynolds. Mr. Tropin has also served as Chairman of the Managed Funds Association and its predecessor organization, which he was instrumental in founding during the 1980’s.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Pablo Calderini is the President and Chief Investment Officer of GCM and, among other things, is responsible for the management and oversight of the discretionary and systematic trading businesses at GCM. He joined GCM in August 2010 and became an Associated Person and Principal of GCM effective August 13, 2010. Prior to joining GCM, Mr. Calderini worked at Deutsche Bank from June 1997 to July 2010 where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently the Global Head of Equity Proprietary Trading. Mr. Calderini commenced his career at Deutsche Bank as Global Head of Emerging Markets. During his tenure at Deutsche Bank, Mr. Calderini also helped manage several groups across the fixed income and equity platforms, including the Global Credit Derivatives Team. Mr. Calderini received a B.A. in Economics from Universidad Nacional de Rosario in 1987 and a Masters in Economics from Universidad del Cema in 1988, each in Argentina.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
