Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its objective by combining a long equity strategy with an options hedging strategy that seeks to provide protection during significant equity market downturns. The long equity strategy seeks to replicate the returns of the S&P 500® Index and to enhance these returns through the use of leverage. The Fund may use swaps to gain exposure to one or more asset classes, individual investments or investment strategies, as well as to generate leverage or hedge the Fund’s exposure to an asset class, individual investment or group of investments. The Fund will achieve exposure to S&P 500® Index companies primarily through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and closed-end funds but may also gain exposure through direct investment in common and preferred stocks.

The Fund’s options hedging strategy seeks to reduce the risk associated with the Fund’s long equity exposure from modest market downturns (e.g., a drop of between 6% and 8% in the value of the S&P 500® Index). Conventional put spreads consist of buying slightly out of the money put options and selling put options that are further out of the money with the same expiration. Typically, the notional value of the put spreads will be larger than the Fund’s exposure from its long equity strategy. The Fund expects primarily to use listed exchange-traded options. When market volatility is high, the Fund may also sell (write) covered call options to generate additional income.

The Fund’s sub-adviser may also seek to enhance the returns of the Fund’s long equity strategy by buying or selling options on ETFs whose strategies seek to minimize volatility (volatility ETFs). This strategy will be used opportunistically to express the Fund’s sub-adviser’s views on whether actual market volatility will be higher or lower than expected volatility. This strategy will include either buying long put or call options on volatility ETFs or employing a covered option spread on volatility ETFs. A covered option spread will consist of buying (or selling) slightly out of the money call or put options and selling (or buying) call or put options that are further out of the money with the same expiration.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. issuers or investments that provide exposure to equity securities of U.S. issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities without regard to market capitalization.

The Fund intends to borrow money from banks to create leverage of up to 30% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund plans to invest the assets obtained through leverage in additional instruments that provide exposure to the S&P 500 Index companies as well as in additional options as part of the Fund’s hedging strategies. The Fund will therefore have long exposure of up to 130% of its assets.

The Fund’s sub-adviser uses proprietary valuation methods and risk measures as well as publicly available data regarding market volatility levels in managing the hedging strategies. The Fund’s sub-adviser considers multiple factors in determining how much leverage to employ and expected market volatility levels, such as premium at risk (i.e., the amount of net option premiums paid in implementing the hedging strategy), the time to expiration of options, the rate that options lose value as they near maturity (known as Theta), the risk of gain or loss resulting from changes in volatility (known as Vega), and the notional exposure of the options relative to the Fund’s long positions. The Fund’s sub-adviser’s proprietary option valuation methods will be used to determine when to use a particular option strategy and when to realize gains on the Fund’s options positions.