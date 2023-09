The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. companies. An issuer is deemed to be economically tied to the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, the United States; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located in the United States.

The Fund generally invests in a core group of approximately 40‑50 equity securities, including common stocks, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will invest primarily in larger, well-established companies but may also invest in mid‑ and small‑sized companies.

The portfolio manager primarily seeks to identify high-quality companies with the ability to grow revenue and cash flows and produce growing dividend streams through disparate economic environments. Such companies, in the portfolio manager’s view, have the ability to participate in market gains while offering resilient dividends. Security selection will be based upon an analysis of a broad range of metrics, including returns on invested capital, balance sheet strength, and revenue growth potential.

The Fund will generally consider selling a security when, in the portfolio manager’s opinion, there is a risk of significant deterioration in the company’s fundamentals, or there is a change in business strategy or issuer-specific business outlook that affects the original investment case. The Fund will also consider selling a security if, in the portfolio manager’s opinion, it has become overvalued or if a superior investment opportunity arises.

The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one‑third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.