Trending ETFs

Classic Value Fund

mutual fund
JCVWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.08 +0.32 +0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
R5 (JCVVX) A (PZFVX) C (JCVCX)
JCVWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Classic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    R6
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Richard Pzena

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in domestic equity securities.The manager seeks to identify companies that it believes are currently undervalued relative to the market, based on estimated future earnings and cash flow. These companies generally have market values at valuation ratios, such as price to book, below the market average defined by the S&P 500 Index.In choosing individual securities, the manager screens a dynamic universe of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. (As of December 31, 2023, those with market values above approximately $15 billion.) The manager uses fundamental research and proprietary modeling to rank these companies from the cheapest to the most expensive based on current share price relative to estimated long-term earnings power. Focusing on the cheapest-ranked companies, the manager constructs a portfolio of stocks of companies it believes generally have current earnings below normal levels, a sound plan to restore earnings to normal, and a sustainable business advantage.This systematic process is intended to ensure that the fund’s portfolio avoids the emotional inputs that can lead to overvalued securities. The manager generally sells a security when it reaches fair value, there are more attractive opportunities, or there is a change in company fundamentals.Under normal market conditions, the fund will be almost entirely invested in stocks. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities, including those rated below investment-grade (below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or unrated equivalents) (i.e., junk bonds). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers that are not publicly traded in the United States, including depositary receipts. The fund may invest without regard to the 20% limitation in securities of foreign issuers that are listed and traded on a domestic national securities exchange. The fund may focus on particular sectors of the economy.
JCVWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -0.6% 35.8% 99.27%
1 Yr 16.9% 7.4% 59.4% 98.35%
3 Yr 5.6%* -1.7% 32.6% 90.79%
5 Yr 10.8%* -0.3% 46.6% 64.53%
10 Yr 8.3%* 1.6% 25.5% 84.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 11.6% -16.9% 46.1% 20.04%
2022 -22.3% -64.7% 4.6% 93.20%
2021 27.6% -44.2% 57.5% 6.33%
2020 -3.9% -23.2% 285.0% 78.56%
2019 19.4% -21.4% 48.5% 47.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -0.6% 35.8% 99.27%
1 Yr 16.9% 7.4% 59.4% 98.35%
3 Yr 5.6%* -1.7% 32.6% 90.79%
5 Yr 10.8%* -0.3% 46.6% 64.53%
10 Yr 8.3%* 1.6% 25.5% 84.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCVWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 19.0% -15.9% 46.7% 8.55%
2022 -6.7% -42.0% 8.5% 59.83%
2021 28.8% 3.6% 129.7% 21.40%
2020 -2.4% -22.6% 304.8% 89.48%
2019 25.3% -12.7% 52.1% 54.05%

NAV & Total Return History

JCVWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCVWX Category Low Category High JCVWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.63 B 1.94 M 163 B 40.42%
Number of Holdings 37 2 1733 90.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 482 M 433 K 37.8 B 40.60%
Weighting of Top 10 37.59% 4.4% 99.1% 19.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DOW INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 4.61%
  2. CITIGROUP INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 4.54%
  3. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON STOCK USD1.0 3.97%
  4. WELLS FARGO and CO COMMON STOCK USD1.666 3.87%
  5. JH COLLATERAL 3.72%
  6. CVS HEALTH CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.55%
  7. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.45%
  8. CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 3.43%
  9. SSandC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.26%
  10. HUMANA INC COMMON STOCK USD.1666666 3.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.57% 7.19% 103.40% 65.54%
Cash 		6.05% 0.00% 36.15% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.27% 81.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.19% 36.68% 82.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 80.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.06% 81.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVWX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.36% 0.00% 58.05% 2.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.90% 0.00% 22.74% 3.98%
Technology 		11.60% 0.00% 54.02% 40.33%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 30.08% 94.73%
Energy 		9.58% 0.00% 54.00% 26.55%
Industrials 		9.38% 0.00% 42.76% 73.54%
Utilities 		7.67% 0.00% 27.04% 16.00%
Consumer Defense 		3.98% 0.00% 34.10% 89.55%
Basic Materials 		2.92% 0.00% 21.69% 61.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 97.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 99.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCVWX % Rank
US 		97.57% 7.19% 103.40% 52.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 24.72% 85.70%

JCVWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.03% 14.82% 63.66%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 79.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JCVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCVWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 488.00% 35.40%

JCVWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCVWX Category Low Category High JCVWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.67% 0.00% 16.67% 16.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCVWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual Quarterly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCVWX Category Low Category High JCVWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.08% -1.51% 4.28% 65.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCVWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JCVWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Pzena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 1996

25.95

26.0%

Richard S. Pzena, Founder, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Pzena is the architect of the firm’s investment strategy and conceived and developed our proprietary screening model. He serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Large Cap and Mid Cap strategies, Focused Value, and U.S. Best Ideas. Mr. Pzena began the firm in 1995. Prior to forming Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Pzena was the Director of U.S. Equity Investments and Chief Research Officer for Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. He joined Bernstein as an oil industry analyst and was named to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team for three years running. Mr. Pzena also served as Chief Investment Officer, Small Cap Equities. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Pzena worked for the Amoco Corporation in various financial and planning roles. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Silver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2012

9.53

9.5%

Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.

John Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 86.59 8.09 6.71

