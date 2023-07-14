Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund

mutual fund
JCRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.68 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inv (JCRAX) Primary C (JCRCX) Inst (JCRIX) A (JCCSX)
JCRIX (Mutual Fund)

ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.68 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inv (JCRAX) Primary C (JCRCX) Inst (JCRIX) A (JCCSX)
JCRIX (Mutual Fund)

ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.68 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inv (JCRAX) Primary C (JCRCX) Inst (JCRIX) A (JCCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund

JCRIX | Fund

$7.68

$1.97 B

7.40%

$0.57

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.3%

1 yr return

-8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$1.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund

JCRIX | Fund

$7.68

$1.97 B

7.40%

$0.57

1.27%

JCRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS/CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommoditiesSM Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    182539287
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Hyman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, directly or indirectly in a combination of commodity-related equity securities (“Commodity Equity Investments”) and commodity futures-linked derivative instruments (“Commodity Investments”) and thereby obtaining exposure to the commodity markets. CompleteCommodities®, as developed by CoreCommodity Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), is an investment approach that actively combines Commodity Investments and Commodity Equity Investments.

Commodity Investments are investments in commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures, commodity-linked notes and may at times include direct or indirect investments in physical commodities.

Commodity Equity Investments are generally investments in companies primarily engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products.

With respect to the Commodity Equity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to invest in a global universe of listed companies engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products and services in the agriculture, base/industrial metals, energy and precious metals sectors. The Sub-Adviser utilizes both quantitative and fundamental analyses for selecting securities for inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or enter into derivative instruments based on the Commodity Equity Investments. The Fund may also from time to time purchase or sell common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and ETFs.

With respect to the Commodity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets through the use of Commodity Investments. Commodity Investments in which the Fund may invest, either directly and/or indirectly through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), include, but are not limited to, commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures and commodity-linked notes. The Fund may also from time to time invest in ETFs and master limited partnerships.

The Fund expects to gain exposure to the commodities market indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities market through Commodity Investments consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and is subject to substantially the same investment policies and investment restrictions as the Fund, except that the

Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) will not invest in equity securities and may invest without limitation in commodity swaps and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Fund and the Subsidiary are advised by the Adviser and Sub-Adviser.

The Fund complies with applicable investment policies on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary complies with the provisions of the federal securities laws relating to affiliated transactions and custody. The engagement and retention of the advisers to the Subsidiary comply with the initial approval and renewal requirements of the federal securities laws.

The Fund and/or the Subsidiary may invest without limit in investment grade fixed-income securities of varying maturities, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (“TIPS”), other U.S. and foreign government securities, corporate bonds and notes, and affiliated and unaffiliated money market funds, to collateralize its Commodity Investments and other derivative exposure on a day-to-day basis.

The Sub-Adviser will use its discretion to determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to each of the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of the Fund’s portfolio. Generally, at least 20% of the Fund’s investments, either directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, will be allocated to each respective portion of the portfolio; provided, however, that at times the Sub-Adviser may choose to lower this minimum exposure level and give greater emphasis to Commodity Equity Investments or Commodity Investments, as the case may be, based on market events such as significant market movements and significant economic events and trends. Generally, the Sub-Adviser will take various factors into account in allocating the assets of the Fund between the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of its portfolio, including, but not limited to:

results of proprietary quantitative models developed by the Sub-Adviser;

Commodity Investments relative price differentials for a range of commodity futures for current delivery as compared to similar commodity futures for future delivery; and

other market conditions.

Read More

JCRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -46.9% 171.4% 79.78%
1 Yr -8.8% -73.2% 2035.5% 52.25%
3 Yr 9.7%* -20.3% 194.3% 52.00%
5 Yr -0.1%* -26.7% 80.8% 69.54%
10 Yr -2.6%* -21.7% 28.5% 64.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 28.99%
2021 2.9% -87.8% 170.8% 51.09%
2020 0.7% -34.5% 58.1% 41.04%
2019 2.5% -22.1% 8.0% 22.73%
2018 -3.6% -12.8% 32.6% 65.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -27.1% 171.4% 80.23%
1 Yr -8.8% -55.0% 2035.5% 54.24%
3 Yr 9.7%* -20.3% 194.3% 60.82%
5 Yr -0.1%* -26.7% 83.1% 67.86%
10 Yr -2.4%* -20.5% 29.4% 59.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 28.99%
2021 2.9% -87.8% 170.8% 51.09%
2020 0.7% -34.5% 58.1% 41.04%
2019 2.5% -22.1% 8.0% 22.73%
2018 -3.6% -12.8% 32.6% 75.68%

NAV & Total Return History

JCRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCRIX Category Low Category High JCRIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 554 K 56.7 B 23.03%
Number of Holdings 373 1 846 20.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 713 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 51.43%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.7% 100.0% 4.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 29.44%
  2. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  3. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  4. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  5. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  6. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  7. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  8. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  9. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%
  10. Citi Tr/Cc Crb 3m Fwd Trs 17.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCRIX % Rank
Cash 		48.54% -81.87% 100.00% 27.54%
Stocks 		35.28% 0.00% 53.33% 10.71%
Bonds 		15.07% 0.00% 96.71% 52.86%
Other 		1.10% -47.59% 165.73% 89.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 88.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCRIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.31% 0.00% 100.00% 36.00%
Government 		23.69% 0.00% 100.00% 41.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 87.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 91.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 83.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCRIX % Rank
US 		15.07% 0.00% 97.72% 53.62%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 86.23%

JCRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.20% 16.76% 36.13%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.75% 82.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 244.00% 83.58%

JCRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCRIX Category Low Category High JCRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.40% 0.00% 36.00% 33.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCRIX Category Low Category High JCRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -55.71% 52.26% 12.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JCRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Hyman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Robert B. Hyman is a Senior Vice President for CoreCommodity Management, LLC (“CCM”) and Co-Portfolio Manager and its Cayman Subsidiary. Mr. Hyman re-joined CCM in June 2010. During his 30 plus years successfully trading commodities and commodity related products, Mr. Hyman has held a number of trading and risk control positions, including proprietary trading positions at Lehman Brothers, Amerada Hess Crude & Gas Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Most recently, from April 2007 to Feb 2009, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader for First New York Securities, LLC, where he traded commodity futures, time spreads, exchange for physicals, and commodity related equities. From Aug 2009 to May 2010, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader at The Gelber Group, focusing on commodity futures, spreads and foreign exchange trading. Mr. Hyman graduated from Dartmouth College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. Mr. Hyman has been Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund and the Cayman Subsidiary since its inception in June 2010 (and Co-Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to July 2015).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×