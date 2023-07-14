Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
$7.54
$1.97 B
7.48%
$0.56
1.55%
YTD Return
-5.4%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$7.54
$1.97 B
7.48%
$0.56
1.55%
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, directly or indirectly in a combination of commodity-related equity securities (“Commodity Equity Investments”) and commodity futures-linked derivative instruments (“Commodity Investments”) and thereby obtaining exposure to the commodity markets. CompleteCommodities®, as developed by CoreCommodity Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), is an investment approach that actively combines Commodity Investments and Commodity Equity Investments.
|
●
|
Commodity Investments are investments in commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures, commodity-linked notes and may at times include direct or indirect investments in physical commodities.
|
●
|
Commodity Equity Investments are generally investments in companies primarily engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products.
With respect to the Commodity Equity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to invest in a global universe of listed companies engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products and services in the agriculture, base/industrial metals, energy and precious metals sectors. The Sub-Adviser utilizes both quantitative and fundamental analyses for selecting securities for inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or enter into derivative instruments based on the Commodity Equity Investments. The Fund may also from time to time purchase or sell common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and ETFs.
With respect to the Commodity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets through the use of Commodity Investments. Commodity Investments in which the Fund may invest, either directly and/or indirectly through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), include, but are not limited to, commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures and commodity-linked notes. The Fund may also from time to time invest in ETFs and master limited partnerships.
The Fund expects to gain exposure to the commodities market indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities market through Commodity Investments consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and is subject to substantially the same investment policies and investment restrictions as the Fund, except that the
Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) will not invest in equity securities and may invest without limitation in commodity swaps and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Fund and the Subsidiary are advised by the Adviser and Sub-Adviser.
The Fund complies with applicable investment policies on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary complies with the provisions of the federal securities laws relating to affiliated transactions and custody. The engagement and retention of the advisers to the Subsidiary comply with the initial approval and renewal requirements of the federal securities laws.
The Fund and/or the Subsidiary may invest without limit in investment grade fixed-income securities of varying maturities, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (“TIPS”), other U.S. and foreign government securities, corporate bonds and notes, and affiliated and unaffiliated money market funds, to collateralize its Commodity Investments and other derivative exposure on a day-to-day basis.
The Sub-Adviser will use its discretion to determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to each of the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of the Fund’s portfolio. Generally, at least 20% of the Fund’s investments, either directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, will be allocated to each respective portion of the portfolio; provided, however, that at times the Sub-Adviser may choose to lower this minimum exposure level and give greater emphasis to Commodity Equity Investments or Commodity Investments, as the case may be, based on market events such as significant market movements and significant economic events and trends. Generally, the Sub-Adviser will take various factors into account in allocating the assets of the Fund between the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of its portfolio, including, but not limited to:
|
●
|
results of proprietary quantitative models developed by the Sub-Adviser;
|
●
|
Commodity Investments relative price differentials for a range of commodity futures for current delivery as compared to similar commodity futures for future delivery; and
|
●
|
other market conditions.
|Period
|JCRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.4%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|80.90%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|53.37%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|53.14%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|72.85%
|10 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|68.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.3%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|29.71%
|2021
|2.6%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|52.55%
|2020
|0.6%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|42.54%
|2019
|2.4%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|23.48%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|66.67%
|Period
|JCRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.4%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|81.36%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|55.93%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|62.57%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|72.14%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|65.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.3%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|29.71%
|2021
|2.6%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|52.55%
|2020
|0.6%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|42.54%
|2019
|2.4%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|23.48%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|76.58%
|JCRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|21.35%
|Number of Holdings
|373
|1
|846
|17.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|713 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|49.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.7%
|100.0%
|3.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCRAX % Rank
|Cash
|48.54%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|25.36%
|Stocks
|35.28%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|8.57%
|Bonds
|15.07%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|50.71%
|Other
|1.10%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|86.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|48.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCRAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|76.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.60%
|Government
|23.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.80%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|51.61%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|58.87%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|36.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCRAX % Rank
|US
|15.07%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|51.45%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|47.83%
|JCRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|25.21%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|78.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|JCRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|42.31%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JCRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|244.00%
|81.34%
|JCRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.48%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|31.33%
|JCRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JCRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|13.87%
|JCRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.564
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$1.698
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2010
11.93
11.9%
Robert B. Hyman is a Senior Vice President for CoreCommodity Management, LLC (“CCM”) and Co-Portfolio Manager and its Cayman Subsidiary. Mr. Hyman re-joined CCM in June 2010. During his 30 plus years successfully trading commodities and commodity related products, Mr. Hyman has held a number of trading and risk control positions, including proprietary trading positions at Lehman Brothers, Amerada Hess Crude & Gas Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Most recently, from April 2007 to Feb 2009, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader for First New York Securities, LLC, where he traded commodity futures, time spreads, exchange for physicals, and commodity related equities. From Aug 2009 to May 2010, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader at The Gelber Group, focusing on commodity futures, spreads and foreign exchange trading. Mr. Hyman graduated from Dartmouth College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. Mr. Hyman has been Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund and the Cayman Subsidiary since its inception in June 2010 (and Co-Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to July 2015).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
