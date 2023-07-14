The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, directly or indirectly in a combination of commodity-related equity securities (“Commodity Equity Investments”) and commodity futures-linked derivative instruments (“Commodity Investments”) and thereby obtaining exposure to the commodity markets. CompleteCommodities®, as developed by CoreCommodity Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), is an investment approach that actively combines Commodity Investments and Commodity Equity Investments.

● Commodity Investments are investments in commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures, commodity-linked notes and may at times include direct or indirect investments in physical commodities.

● Commodity Equity Investments are generally investments in companies primarily engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products.

With respect to the Commodity Equity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to invest in a global universe of listed companies engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products and services in the agriculture, base/industrial metals, energy and precious metals sectors. The Sub-Adviser utilizes both quantitative and fundamental analyses for selecting securities for inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or enter into derivative instruments based on the Commodity Equity Investments. The Fund may also from time to time purchase or sell common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and ETFs.

With respect to the Commodity Investments portion of its portfolio, the Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets through the use of Commodity Investments. Commodity Investments in which the Fund may invest, either directly and/or indirectly through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), include, but are not limited to, commodity futures contracts, commodity swaps, options on commodity futures and commodity-linked notes. The Fund may also from time to time invest in ETFs and master limited partnerships.

The Fund expects to gain exposure to the commodities market indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the commodities market through Commodity Investments consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and is subject to substantially the same investment policies and investment restrictions as the Fund, except that the

Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) will not invest in equity securities and may invest without limitation in commodity swaps and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Fund and the Subsidiary are advised by the Adviser and Sub-Adviser.

The Fund complies with applicable investment policies on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary complies with the provisions of the federal securities laws relating to affiliated transactions and custody. The engagement and retention of the advisers to the Subsidiary comply with the initial approval and renewal requirements of the federal securities laws.

The Fund and/or the Subsidiary may invest without limit in investment grade fixed-income securities of varying maturities, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (“TIPS”), other U.S. and foreign government securities, corporate bonds and notes, and affiliated and unaffiliated money market funds, to collateralize its Commodity Investments and other derivative exposure on a day-to-day basis.

The Sub-Adviser will use its discretion to determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to each of the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of the Fund’s portfolio. Generally, at least 20% of the Fund’s investments, either directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, will be allocated to each respective portion of the portfolio; provided, however, that at times the Sub-Adviser may choose to lower this minimum exposure level and give greater emphasis to Commodity Equity Investments or Commodity Investments, as the case may be, based on market events such as significant market movements and significant economic events and trends. Generally, the Sub-Adviser will take various factors into account in allocating the assets of the Fund between the Commodity Equity Investments and Commodity Investments portions of its portfolio, including, but not limited to:

● results of proprietary quantitative models developed by the Sub-Adviser;

● Commodity Investments relative price differentials for a range of commodity futures for current delivery as compared to similar commodity futures for future delivery; and