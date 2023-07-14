Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund

mutual fund
JCPYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.19 -0.03 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (HLIPX) Primary A (ONIAX) C (OBDCX) Retirement (JCPUX) Retirement (JCPZX) Retirement (JCPPX) Retirement (JCPYX) Retirement (JCPQX)
JCPYX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.19 -0.03 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (HLIPX) Primary A (ONIAX) C (OBDCX) Retirement (JCPUX) Retirement (JCPZX) Retirement (JCPPX) Retirement (JCPYX) Retirement (JCPQX)
JCPYX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.19 -0.03 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (HLIPX) Primary A (ONIAX) C (OBDCX) Retirement (JCPUX) Retirement (JCPZX) Retirement (JCPPX) Retirement (JCPYX) Retirement (JCPQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund

JCPYX | Fund

$7.19

$16.5 B

3.93%

$0.28

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$16.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund

JCPYX | Fund

$7.19

$16.5 B

3.93%

$0.28

0.48%

JCPYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1907734
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Figuly

Fund Description

As part of its main investment strategy, the Fund may principally invest in corporate bonds, U.S. treasury obligations and other U.S. government and agency securities, and asset-backed, mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in bonds, convertible securities, preferred stock, loan participations and assignments (Loans) and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments), and foreign and emerging market debt securities rated below investment grade (i.e., high yield or junk bonds) or the unrated equivalent.As a matter of fundamental policy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in bonds. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s average weighted maturity will ordinarily range between five and twenty years. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions and the Fund may shorten or lengthen its average weighted maturity if deemed appropriate for temporary defensive purposes. Because of the Fund’s holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed and similar securities, the Fund’s average weighted maturity is equivalent to the average weighted maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Fund given certain prepayment assumptions (also known as weighted average life).The adviser will invest across the credit spectrum to provide the Fund exposure to various credit rating categories. Under normal conditions, at least 70% of the Fund’s total assets must be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. The balance of the Fund’s assets are not required to meet any minimum quality rating although the Fund will not, under normal circumstances, invest more than 30% of its total assets in below investment grade securities (or the unrated equivalent). Such securities may include so called “distressed debt.” Distressed debt includes securities of issuers experiencing financial or operating difficulties, securities where the issuer has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, securities of issuers that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings or securities of issuers operating in troubled industries.The Fund may also invest in loan assignments and participations (Loans) and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments) including below investment grade Loans and Unfunded Commitments. Loans will typically consist of senior floating rate loans (Senior Loans), but may also include secured and unsecured loans, second lien loans or more junior (Junior Loans) and bridge loans. Loans may be issued by obligors in the U.S. or in foreign or emerging markets.The Fund may invest a significant portion of all of its assets in mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities at the adviser’s discretion. Mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities may be structured as collateralized mortgage obligations (agency and non-agency), stripped mortgage-backed securities (interest-only or principal-only), commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund expects to invest no more than 10% of its assets in “sub-prime” mortgage-related securities at the time of purchase. The Fund may also enter into “dollar rolls” in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and at the same time contracts to buy back very similar securities on a future date.Up to 25% of the Fund’s Assets may be invested in foreign securities, including securities denominated in foreign currencies (some of which may be below investment grade securities). Foreign securities include securities issued by foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities and companies that are incorporated outside the United States, including securities from issuers in countries whose economies are less developed (emerging markets), but do not include collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are denominated in U.S. dollars.The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities or the unrated equivalent including below investment grade foreign securities will not, under normal circumstances, exceed more than 30% of the Fund’s total assets.In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options, swaps and forward contracts as tools in the management of portfolio assets.The Fund may use derivatives to hedge various investments, for risk management and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. In addition to the mortgage dollar rolls as described above, the Fund may utilize other relative value strategies involving credit-oriented trades, combinations of derivatives, and combinations of derivatives and fixed income securities. The Fund may also utilize foreign currency derivatives such as currency forwards to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar or use such derivatives to gain or adjust exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.The adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among a range of sectors based on strategic positioning and other tactical considerations. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser looks for market sectors and individual securities that it believes will perform well over time. The adviser selects individual securities after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, currency risk, legal provisions and the structure of the transactions. With respect to the high yield portion of the Fund, the adviser focuses on value in choosing securities for the Fund by looking at individual securities against the context of broader market factors. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on certain issuers or countries in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers or countries that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or countries that may be positively impacted by such factors.The Fund may enter into lending agreements under which the Fund would lend money for temporary purposes directly to another J.P. Morgan Fund through a credit facility, subject to meeting the conditions of an SEC exemptive order granted to the Fund permitting such interfund lending.
Read More

JCPYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -4.3% 4.5% 41.24%
1 Yr -4.0% -16.1% 162.7% 47.66%
3 Yr -6.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 41.48%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 51.91%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 21.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 37.96%
2021 -1.7% -6.0% 15.7% 50.26%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.56%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 63.15%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 41.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -15.5% 4.5% 40.48%
1 Yr -4.0% -16.1% 162.7% 43.92%
3 Yr -6.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 41.21%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 32.65%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 19.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 37.28%
2021 -1.7% -6.0% 15.7% 50.15%
2020 1.1% -9.6% 118.7% 64.56%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 47.63%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 7.80%

NAV & Total Return History

JCPYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCPYX Category Low Category High JCPYX % Rank
Net Assets 16.5 B 2.88 M 287 B 12.50%
Number of Holdings 2961 1 17234 11.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.47 B -106 M 27.6 B 15.04%
Weighting of Top 10 14.74% 3.7% 123.9% 82.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Inst 5.01%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.03%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.87%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.82%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.72%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.42%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.35%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.11%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.93%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCPYX % Rank
Bonds 		91.75% 3.97% 268.18% 76.95%
Cash 		5.22% -181.13% 95.99% 29.89%
Convertible Bonds 		2.74% 0.00% 7.93% 13.79%
Stocks 		0.25% -0.55% 24.74% 8.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 77.13% 31.24%
Other 		0.02% -13.23% 4.55% 7.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCPYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.72%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 15.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 96.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 96.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 2.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.24%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 9.66%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 96.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCPYX % Rank
US 		0.25% -0.52% 24.47% 8.00%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 75.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCPYX % Rank
Securitized 		43.78% 0.00% 98.40% 17.74%
Corporate 		30.85% 0.00% 100.00% 47.35%
Government 		19.91% 0.00% 86.23% 61.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.32% 0.00% 95.99% 42.33%
Municipal 		0.14% 0.00% 100.00% 63.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 81.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCPYX % Rank
US 		85.57% 3.63% 210.09% 56.51%
Non US 		6.18% -6.54% 58.09% 72.23%

JCPYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.01% 20.64% 74.90%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.76% 32.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 41.53%

Sales Fees

JCPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 2.00% 493.39% 26.08%

JCPYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCPYX Category Low Category High JCPYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.93% 0.00% 10.82% 29.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCPYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCPYX Category Low Category High JCPYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.43% -1.28% 8.97% 12.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCPYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JCPYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Figuly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Richard Figuly, Managing Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Columbus, Rick is a portfolio manager for the U.S. Value Driven team and is responsible for managing institutional taxable bond portfolios. An employee since 1993, Rick previously served as a fixed income trader trading all taxable fixed income securities while specializing in structured products. Prior to joining the firm, Rick was a fiduciary tax accountant at the Bank One Ohio Trust Company. Rick is also a retired Major of the Ohio Army National Guard. He holds a B.S. in finance from The Ohio State University.

Steven Lear

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Mr. Lear is the U.S. Chief Investment Officer within the GFICC group. An employee since 2008. Mr. Lear is responsible for overseeing fixed income investment strategies in the U.S., including core plus, insurance, liability-driven investing and stable value.

J. Andrew Norelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Mr. Norelli has managed the Fund since its inception and is an employee of the JPMIM since 2012. As part of that responsibility, the portfolio managers establish and monitor the overall duration, yield curve, and sector allocation strategies for the Fund. Mr. Norelli is a portfolio manager within the GFICC’s investment team, where he focuses on multi-asset class portfolios, asset allocation, macroeconomic strategy, and global market dynamics.Prior to joining JPMIM in 2012, Andrew was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years where he most recently served as co-head of the firm emerging markets credit trading desk. Andrew holds an A.B. in economics from Princeton University.

Thomas Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency &amp; Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.

Lisa Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios.  Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios.  Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments.  Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York.  In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×