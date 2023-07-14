Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$16.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JCPQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|40.67%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|48.13%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|42.41%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|54.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|24.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCPQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|38.65%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.46%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|64.14%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|62.60%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|41.49%
|Period
|JCPQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|39.90%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|44.40%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|42.15%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|34.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|22.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|JCPQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|37.87%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.36%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|64.14%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|47.96%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|9.57%
|JCPQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.5 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|12.60%
|Number of Holdings
|2961
|1
|17234
|11.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.47 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|15.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.74%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|83.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.75%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|77.04%
|Cash
|5.22%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|29.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.74%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|13.89%
|Stocks
|0.25%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|8.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|31.73%
|Other
|0.02%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|8.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.07%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|15.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|97.24%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|97.24%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|2.76%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|97.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.24%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPQX % Rank
|US
|0.25%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|8.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|89.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Securitized
|43.78%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|17.84%
|Corporate
|30.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.44%
|Government
|19.91%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|61.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.32%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|42.43%
|Municipal
|0.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.84%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|90.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCPQX % Rank
|US
|85.57%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|56.61%
|Non US
|6.18%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|72.32%
|JCPQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|55.20%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|33.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|43.68%
|JCPQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JCPQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCPQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|26.30%
|JCPQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.78%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|36.21%
|JCPQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JCPQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCPQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.27%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|17.47%
|JCPQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2006
16.01
16.0%
Richard Figuly, Managing Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Columbus, Rick is a portfolio manager for the U.S. Value Driven team and is responsible for managing institutional taxable bond portfolios. An employee since 1993, Rick previously served as a fixed income trader trading all taxable fixed income securities while specializing in structured products. Prior to joining the firm, Rick was a fiduciary tax accountant at the Bank One Ohio Trust Company. Rick is also a retired Major of the Ohio Army National Guard. He holds a B.S. in finance from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Mr. Lear is the U.S. Chief Investment Officer within the GFICC group. An employee since 2008. Mr. Lear is responsible for overseeing fixed income investment strategies in the U.S., including core plus, insurance, liability-driven investing and stable value.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2014
8.25
8.3%
Mr. Norelli has managed the Fund since its inception and is an employee of the JPMIM since 2012. As part of that responsibility, the portfolio managers establish and monitor the overall duration, yield curve, and sector allocation strategies for the Fund. Mr. Norelli is a portfolio manager within the GFICC’s investment team, where he focuses on multi-asset class portfolios, asset allocation, macroeconomic strategy, and global market dynamics.Prior to joining JPMIM in 2012, Andrew was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years where he most recently served as co-head of the firm emerging markets credit trading desk. Andrew holds an A.B. in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios. Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios. Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments. Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
