Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those that, at the time of investment, are in the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index, with a maximum capitalization of $13.98 billion as of December 31, 2021. The fund generally will not invest in companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations of $5 billion or more. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, rights, warrants, and depositary receipts.

The manager emphasizes a fundamental, bottom-up approach to individual stock selection, looking for companies with durable, niche business models with the potential for high returns on capital and that the manager believes are undervalued. Companies are screened based on a number of factors, including balance sheet quality, profitability, liquidity, size, and risk profile.

The fund intends to invest in a number of different sectors based on stock selection and sector weightings may vary significantly from its benchmark. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in foreign securities including emerging-market securities and securities of non-U.S. companies traded on a U.S. exchange.

The fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) or other real estate-related equity securities, and certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).