Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$1.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JCCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|11.95%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|29.52%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|32.17%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|10.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JCCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|42.02%
|2021
|4.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|52.01%
|2020
|7.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|2.33%
|2019
|6.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|9.07%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|57.71%
|Period
|JCCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|11.77%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|26.28%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|31.38%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|11.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JCCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|42.02%
|2021
|4.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|52.01%
|2020
|7.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|2.33%
|2019
|6.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|9.07%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|71.24%
|JCCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.7 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|17.32%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|2519
|73.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|253 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|18.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.23%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|53.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.39%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|76.70%
|Cash
|3.61%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|22.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|14.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|15.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|13.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|13.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCCAX % Rank
|Technology
|25.63%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|2.58%
|Healthcare
|16.42%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|18.21%
|Industrials
|14.96%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|78.18%
|Financial Services
|9.43%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|95.36%
|Communication Services
|8.75%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|1.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.82%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|91.92%
|Consumer Defense
|5.75%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|15.12%
|Energy
|4.42%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|71.13%
|Real Estate
|4.35%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|81.27%
|Basic Materials
|2.52%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|92.10%
|Utilities
|0.93%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|83.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCCAX % Rank
|US
|94.50%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Non US
|1.89%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|42.35%
|JCCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|34.48%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|JCCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|82.86%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JCCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|66.33%
|JCCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|38.37%
|JCCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JCCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|83.19%
|JCCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Bill Talbot, CFA is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the head of US Small Cap Equities and his responsibilities include the construction of the US Small Cap Core and Value Portfolios and the integrity of the research process for the Small Cap Equity Team. Bill focuses exclusively on US small cap investing, and his responsibilities include fundamental and industry-level research for consumer discretionary and utilities. Prior to joining Manulife, Bill spent 15 years investing in US small cap equities at UBS Global Asset Management. Prior to that, he invested in private debt and equity for the Travelers Companies. There, he financed expansion, buyouts, recapitalizations, and spin-offs. Bill initiated some of Traveler’s earliest non-US investments and represented the company on two private equity fund advisory boards. He is a CFA charterholder. Education: Trinity College (US), BS; Tuck School at Dartmouth College (US), MBA Joined Company: 2013 Began Career: 1986
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...