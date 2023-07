CFA David Giroux is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division. He is president and chairman.David joined the firm in 1998 and until 2006 had analytical responsibility for the firm's investments in the industrials and automotive sectors. As an analyst,he covered the automotive sector. David earned a B.A.,magna cum laude,in finance and political economy from Hillsdale College. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David was one of four T.Rowe Price investment professionals recognized on Institutional Investor's All-America Research Team in its November 2005 articel "The Best of the Buy Side".