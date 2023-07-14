Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007