John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Select Bond Trust

mutual fund
JBNJX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.8 -0.05 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
B (JBNJX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Select Bond Trust

JBNJX | Fund

$11.80

$6.72 B

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.72 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JBNJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Select Bond Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

JBNJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBNJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -4.3% 4.5% 1.82%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.1% 162.7% 80.19%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 70.06%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 60.70%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 66.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBNJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 131.9% 87.18%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 87.64%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBNJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -15.5% 4.5% 1.82%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.1% 162.7% 76.56%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 69.87%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 54.78%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 62.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBNJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 131.9% 87.18%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 87.54%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JBNJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JBNJX Category Low Category High JBNJX % Rank
Net Assets 6.72 B 2.88 M 287 B 20.19%
Number of Holdings 717 1 17234 48.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 B -106 M 27.6 B 22.76%
Weighting of Top 10 17.83% 3.7% 123.9% 70.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Note 2.625% 5.02%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 4.31%
  3. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  4. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  5. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  6. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  7. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  8. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  9. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%
  10. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 3.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JBNJX % Rank
Bonds 		95.53% 3.97% 268.18% 45.63%
Cash 		2.70% -181.13% 95.99% 52.46%
Convertible Bonds 		1.44% 0.00% 7.93% 49.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% 0.00% 77.13% 18.32%
Stocks 		0.09% -0.55% 24.74% 18.73%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 12.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBNJX % Rank
Utilities 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.58%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 29.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 28.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 41.04%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 23.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 23.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.04%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 31.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBNJX % Rank
US 		0.09% -0.52% 24.47% 18.32%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 11.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBNJX % Rank
Securitized 		48.62% 0.00% 98.40% 14.18%
Corporate 		34.48% 0.00% 100.00% 36.84%
Government 		13.06% 0.00% 86.23% 78.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.70% 0.00% 95.99% 68.47%
Municipal 		1.14% 0.00% 100.00% 23.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 37.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBNJX % Rank
US 		90.02% 3.63% 210.09% 32.50%
Non US 		5.51% -6.54% 58.09% 75.41%

JBNJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JBNJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 20.64% 34.49%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.76% 94.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 22.02%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 87.59%

Sales Fees

JBNJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JBNJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JBNJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 2.00% 493.39% 51.13%

JBNJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JBNJX Category Low Category High JBNJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 96.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JBNJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JBNJX Category Low Category High JBNJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -1.28% 8.97% 46.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JBNJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JBNJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2009

12.85

12.9%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2009

12.85

12.9%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Connor Minnaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

