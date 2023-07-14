Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
37.3%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$3.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.7%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JBGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.59%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|55.55%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|76.63%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|64.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|72.00%
* Annualized
|JBGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.75 B
|189 K
|222 B
|31.55%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|3509
|30.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.41 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|27.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.72%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|3.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.28%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|32.73%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|71.56%
|Bonds
|0.22%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|1.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|32.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|37.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|28.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Technology
|37.70%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.87%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|19.70%
|Communication Services
|19.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|5.11%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|67.35%
|Financial Services
|8.96%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|51.61%
|Industrials
|1.18%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|91.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.89%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|81.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.67%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|65.05%
|Real Estate
|0.14%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|64.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|51.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|67.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGCX % Rank
|US
|95.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|45.59%
|Non US
|3.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|69.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.98%
|Corporate
|30.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|26.49%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|25.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|25.37%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|26.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGCX % Rank
|US
|0.22%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|1.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|25.31%
|JBGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|7.81%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|JBGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|30.37%
|JBGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JBGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|53.26%
|JBGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|38.64%
|JBGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JBGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.50%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|96.46%
|JBGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.637
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
