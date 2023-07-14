Home
Trending ETFs

JBGCX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds II Blue Chip Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.06 +0.15 +0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (JIBCX) Primary C (JBGCX) A (JBGAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

37.3%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$3.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

61.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JBGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Blue Chip Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Greene

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and medium-sized blue chip growth companies. The manager defines blue chip growth companies as those well established in their industries and with the potential for above-average earnings growth.
In identifying blue chip companies in which to invest, the manager generally considers whether they have viable or growing leading market positions, seasoned management teams, and strong financial fundamentals. This investment approach reflects the manager’s belief that the combination of solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth in earnings or operating cash flow) and a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors. The manager also seeks to invest in some companies with good prospects for dividend growth.
While most of the assets of the fund are invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may also invest in other types of securities, including (i) U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated foreign securities (up to 20% of net assets), (ii) convertible stocks, warrants, and bonds, and (iii) futures and options. Combined investments in convertible securities, preferred stocks, and debt securities are limited to 25% of total assets. The fund may invest in debt securities of any type without regard to quality or rating, including those rated below investment-grade (junk bonds) (up to 5% of total assets). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The fund’s debt securities may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (bank loans). Some loans may be illiquid.
The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves consisting of shares of the T. Rowe Price Government Reserve Fund (or any other internal T. Rowe Price money market fund) or U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated money market securities. These include repurchase agreements in the two highest rating categories that mature in one year or less. The fund may invest reserves in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies.
The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures, and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below market rates or even relatively nominal market rates.
In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the manager may deviate from the fund’s normal investment criteria to purchase securities the manager believes might appreciate substantially. The fund may invest significantly in the information technology sector, and the fund may at times invest significantly in stocks of technology companies.
The fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund and may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.
Read More

JBGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% -41.7% 64.0% 11.59%
1 Yr 16.1% -46.2% 77.9% 55.55%
3 Yr -5.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 76.63%
5 Yr -0.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 64.19%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 72.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.79%
2021 -1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 78.95%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.30%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 40.43%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 30.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% -41.7% 64.0% 10.85%
1 Yr 16.1% -46.2% 77.9% 51.77%
3 Yr -5.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 76.32%
5 Yr -0.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 68.79%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 70.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.79%
2021 -1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 78.95%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.30%
2019 6.0% -6.0% 10.6% 40.61%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 53.67%

NAV & Total Return History

JBGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JBGCX Category Low Category High JBGCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.75 B 189 K 222 B 31.55%
Number of Holdings 87 2 3509 30.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.41 B -1.37 M 104 B 27.95%
Weighting of Top 10 61.72% 11.4% 116.5% 3.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.35%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 9.66%
  4. Apple Inc 9.29%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.33%
  6. Tesla Inc 4.39%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.14%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.14%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.14%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JBGCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.28% 50.26% 104.50% 32.73%
Cash 		0.50% -10.83% 49.73% 71.56%
Bonds 		0.22% -1.84% 25.77% 1.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 32.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 37.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 28.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBGCX % Rank
Technology 		37.70% 0.00% 65.70% 40.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.87% 0.00% 62.57% 19.70%
Communication Services 		19.84% 0.00% 66.40% 5.11%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 39.76% 67.35%
Financial Services 		8.96% 0.00% 43.06% 51.61%
Industrials 		1.18% 0.00% 30.65% 91.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.89% 0.00% 25.50% 81.62%
Basic Materials 		0.67% 0.00% 18.91% 65.05%
Real Estate 		0.14% 0.00% 16.05% 64.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 51.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 67.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBGCX % Rank
US 		95.32% 34.69% 100.00% 45.59%
Non US 		3.96% 0.00% 54.22% 42.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBGCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		69.76% 0.00% 100.00% 94.98%
Corporate 		30.24% 0.00% 100.00% 3.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 26.49%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 25.37%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 25.37%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 26.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBGCX % Rank
US 		0.22% -1.84% 21.29% 1.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 25.31%

JBGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 20.29% 7.81%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 76.36%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

JBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 30.37%

Trading Fees

JBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 316.74% 53.26%

JBGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JBGCX Category Low Category High JBGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 38.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JBGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JBGCX Category Low Category High JBGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.50% -6.13% 1.75% 96.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JBGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JBGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

