YTD Return
37.8%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$3.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.7%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JBGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.09%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|49.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|72.43%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|56.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|54.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|JBGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|84.45%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|75.23%
|2020
|8.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|43.84%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|35.99%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|24.98%
|JBGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.75 B
|189 K
|222 B
|31.64%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|3509
|30.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.41 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|28.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.72%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|3.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.28%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|32.81%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|71.64%
|Bonds
|0.22%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|1.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|32.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|37.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|28.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Technology
|37.70%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.87%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|19.79%
|Communication Services
|19.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|5.19%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|67.44%
|Financial Services
|8.96%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|51.69%
|Industrials
|1.18%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|91.59%
|Consumer Defense
|0.89%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|81.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.67%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|65.13%
|Real Estate
|0.14%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|65.05%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|51.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|67.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGAX % Rank
|US
|95.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|45.67%
|Non US
|3.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|69.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.06%
|Corporate
|30.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.91%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|26.58%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|25.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|25.46%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|26.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBGAX % Rank
|US
|0.22%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|1.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|25.39%
|JBGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|31.74%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|JBGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|79.76%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JBGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JBGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|53.36%
|JBGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|38.72%
|JBGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JBGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|79.80%
|JBGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.637
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
