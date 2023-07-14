Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and medium-sized blue chip growth companies. The manager defines blue chip growth companies as those well established in their industries and with the potential for above-average earnings growth.

In identifying blue chip companies in which to invest, the manager generally considers whether they have viable or growing leading market positions, seasoned management teams, and strong financial fundamentals. This investment approach reflects the manager’s belief that the combination of solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth in earnings or operating cash flow) and a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors. The manager also seeks to invest in some companies with good prospects for dividend growth.

While most of the assets of the fund are invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may also invest in other types of securities, including (i) U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated foreign securities (up to 20% of net assets), (ii) convertible stocks, warrants, and bonds, and (iii) futures and options. Combined investments in convertible securities, preferred stocks, and debt securities are limited to 25% of total assets. The fund may invest in debt securities of any type without regard to quality or rating, including those rated below investment-grade (junk bonds) (up to 5% of total assets). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The fund’s debt securities may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (bank loans). Some loans may be illiquid.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves consisting of shares of the T. Rowe Price Government Reserve Fund (or any other internal T. Rowe Price money market fund) or U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated money market securities. These include repurchase agreements in the two highest rating categories that mature in one year or less. The fund may invest reserves in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures, and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below market rates or even relatively nominal market rates.

In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the manager may deviate from the fund’s normal investment criteria to purchase securities the manager believes might appreciate substantially. The fund may invest significantly in the information technology sector, and the fund may at times invest significantly in stocks of technology companies.