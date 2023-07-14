Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 25% of assets in equity securities and at least 25% of assets in senior debt securities. The fund allocates its investments among a diversified mix of debt and equity securities, including securities of other investment companies that invest in debt and equity securities.

For the equity portfolio, the manager looks for companies that appear to be undervalued compared to their historical valuations relative to the market. The manager uses fundamental financial analysis and proprietary financial models to identify companies of any size that are selling at a discount as measured by ratios such as price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales.

The manager then looks for a positive catalyst in a company’s near-term outlook that it believes will accelerate earnings or improve value of the company’s assets. These positive catalysts may include, but are not limited to, new, improved, or unique products or services; new or rapidly expanding markets for the company’s products; new management; changes in the economic, financial, political, or regulatory environment affecting the company; or a business strategy not recognized by the marketplace. The manager also considers an issuer’s dividend-paying prospects and overall financial strength.

The fund’s debt portfolio is intended to enhance current income and provide added stability. The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity. The fund’s bond investments are primarily rated investment-grade (rated BBB or above by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) and unrated equivalents). Up to 20% of assets may be invested in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as C by S&P or Moody’s and their unrated equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 35% of assets in foreign securities. The fund may invest up to 50% of assets in mortgage-backed securities. The fund may trade securities actively.