Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$4.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JBATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|21.44%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|8.28%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|9.14%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|6.56%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|12.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|JBATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|34.44%
|2021
|5.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|10.62%
|2020
|4.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|7.53%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|8.83%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|59.09%
|Period
|JBATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|21.57%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|8.12%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|9.40%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|8.55%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|8.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|JBATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|34.44%
|2021
|5.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|10.76%
|2020
|4.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|7.53%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|8.83%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|75.71%
|JBATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBATX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.24 B
|658 K
|207 B
|20.22%
|Number of Holdings
|1058
|2
|15351
|12.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.01 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|36.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.65%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|75.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBATX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.29%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|62.89%
|Bonds
|39.18%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|22.51%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|68.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.98%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|26.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|31.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|79.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBATX % Rank
|Technology
|19.77%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|47.20%
|Healthcare
|15.83%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|16.55%
|Financial Services
|13.35%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|70.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.47%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|20.79%
|Communication Services
|11.37%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|5.34%
|Consumer Defense
|9.35%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|13.13%
|Industrials
|7.14%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|91.52%
|Energy
|6.86%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|25.31%
|Basic Materials
|2.88%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|74.97%
|Real Estate
|1.85%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|79.34%
|Utilities
|0.14%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|90.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBATX % Rank
|US
|53.28%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|31.92%
|Non US
|4.01%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|73.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBATX % Rank
|Corporate
|47.61%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|21.69%
|Securitized
|30.82%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|12.82%
|Government
|14.15%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|78.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.17%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|70.40%
|Municipal
|0.25%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|43.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|73.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JBATX % Rank
|US
|35.45%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|17.05%
|Non US
|3.73%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|50.20%
|JBATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|30.96%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|70.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|89.81%
|JBATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JBATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JBATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|71.76%
|JBATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBATX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.46%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|17.95%
|JBATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|JBATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JBATX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|64.80%
|JBATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2006
15.99
16.0%
Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Michael J. Scanlon, Jr., CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, as well as a member of the Capital Appreciation Team. Michael is the co-lead portfolio manager of the John Hancock Balanced Fund (USA), Manulife US Opportunities Fund (Canada) and the Large Cap Equity institutional equity strategy. Education: Nichols College, BS in Finance, 2000; Boston University, MBA, 2003 Joined Company: 2004 Began Career: 2000
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Susan is a managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management, where she's a member of the financial institutions team. She joined the company in 1998 as a senior product manager for institutional investments and services, responsible for marketing support of the firm’s equity strategies. She joined the financial institutions team in 2004 as an investment analyst. She began her career at Fidelity Investments in 1993, where she served as a research analyst. Susan earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.S. from Brandeis University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...