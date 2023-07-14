Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$4.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JBATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    404648
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 25% of assets in equity securities and at least 25% of assets in senior debt securities. The fund allocates its investments among a diversified mix of debt and equity securities, including securities of other investment companies that invest in debt and equity securities.
For the equity portfolio, the manager looks for companies that appear to be undervalued compared to their historical valuations relative to the market. The manager uses fundamental financial analysis and proprietary financial models to identify companies of any size that are selling at a discount as measured by ratios such as price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales.
The manager then looks for a positive catalyst in a company’s near-term outlook that it believes will accelerate earnings or improve value of the company’s assets. These positive catalysts may include, but are not limited to, new, improved, or unique products or services; new or rapidly expanding markets for the company’s products; new management; changes in the economic, financial, political, or regulatory environment affecting the company; or a business strategy not recognized by the marketplace. The manager also considers an issuer’s dividend-paying prospects and overall financial strength.
The fund’s debt portfolio is intended to enhance current income and provide added stability. The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity. The fund’s bond investments are primarily rated investment-grade (rated BBB or above by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) and unrated equivalents). Up to 20% of assets may be invested in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as C by S&P or Moody’s and their unrated equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 35% of assets in foreign securities. The fund may invest up to 50% of assets in mortgage-backed securities. The fund may trade securities actively.
The fund may engage in derivatives transactions to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure, and may include futures contracts, options, and foreign currency forward contracts.
JBATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -8.3% 18.1% 21.44%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 8.28%
3 Yr 3.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 9.14%
5 Yr 3.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 6.56%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.1% 9.1% 12.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -34.7% 92.4% 34.44%
2021 5.5% -6.1% 19.5% 10.62%
2020 4.4% -7.5% 11.8% 7.53%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 8.83%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.0% 59.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JBATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -11.9% 18.1% 21.57%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 8.12%
3 Yr 3.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 9.40%
5 Yr 3.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 8.55%
10 Yr 5.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 8.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JBATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -34.7% 92.4% 34.44%
2021 5.5% -6.1% 19.5% 10.76%
2020 4.4% -7.5% 11.8% 7.53%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 8.83%
2018 -2.3% -12.6% 0.2% 75.71%

NAV & Total Return History

JBATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JBATX Category Low Category High JBATX % Rank
Net Assets 4.24 B 658 K 207 B 20.22%
Number of Holdings 1058 2 15351 12.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 B 660 K 48.5 B 36.83%
Weighting of Top 10 23.65% 8.4% 105.0% 75.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.87%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.45%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.88%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.79%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.78%
  6. Bcg 0.01% , 3/1/2021 2.43%
  7. Bcg 0.01% , 3/1/2021 2.43%
  8. Bcg 0.01% , 3/1/2021 2.43%
  9. Bcg 0.01% , 3/1/2021 2.43%
  10. Bcg 0.01% , 3/1/2021 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JBATX % Rank
Stocks 		57.29% 0.00% 99.40% 62.89%
Bonds 		39.18% 0.00% 116.75% 22.51%
Cash 		2.32% -16.75% 81.51% 68.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.98% 0.00% 23.84% 26.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 27.92% 31.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 79.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBATX % Rank
Technology 		19.77% 0.00% 44.21% 47.20%
Healthcare 		15.83% 0.00% 29.35% 16.55%
Financial Services 		13.35% 0.00% 38.77% 70.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.47% 0.00% 19.36% 20.79%
Communication Services 		11.37% 0.00% 23.67% 5.34%
Consumer Defense 		9.35% 0.00% 19.93% 13.13%
Industrials 		7.14% 0.00% 24.37% 91.52%
Energy 		6.86% 0.00% 85.65% 25.31%
Basic Materials 		2.88% 0.00% 33.35% 74.97%
Real Estate 		1.85% 0.00% 65.01% 79.34%
Utilities 		0.14% 0.00% 99.55% 90.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBATX % Rank
US 		53.28% -1.65% 98.67% 31.92%
Non US 		4.01% 0.00% 37.06% 73.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBATX % Rank
Corporate 		47.61% 0.00% 98.21% 21.69%
Securitized 		30.82% 0.00% 92.13% 12.82%
Government 		14.15% 0.00% 97.26% 78.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.17% 0.14% 100.00% 70.40%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 24.80% 43.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 73.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JBATX % Rank
US 		35.45% 0.00% 62.18% 17.05%
Non US 		3.73% 0.00% 84.73% 50.20%

JBATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JBATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 17.63% 30.96%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.83% 70.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 89.81%

Sales Fees

JBATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JBATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JBATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 343.00% 71.76%

JBATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JBATX Category Low Category High JBATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 8.35% 17.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JBATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JBATX Category Low Category High JBATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -2.34% 19.41% 64.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JBATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

JBATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2006

15.99

16.0%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Michael Scanlon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Michael J. Scanlon, Jr., CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, as well as a member of the Capital Appreciation Team. Michael is the co-lead portfolio manager of the John Hancock Balanced Fund (USA), Manulife US Opportunities Fund (Canada) and the Large Cap Equity institutional equity strategy. Education: Nichols College, BS in Finance, 2000; Boston University, MBA, 2003 Joined Company: 2004 Began Career: 2000

Susan Curry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Susan is a managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management, where she's a member of the financial institutions team. She joined the company in 1998 as a senior product manager for institutional investments and services, responsible for marketing support of the firm’s equity strategies. She joined the financial institutions team in 2004 as an investment analyst. She began her career at Fidelity Investments in 1993, where she served as a research analyst. Susan earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.S. from Brandeis University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

