The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks selected for their growth potential. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any size located anywhere in the world, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies. The Portfolio typically invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers or companies that are economically tied to different countries throughout the world, excluding the United States. Because the Portfolio’s investments in foreign securities are partially based on the composition of the Portfolio’s benchmark index, the MSCI World Index sm , the Portfolio’s exposure to foreign markets may fluctuate in connection with variations in the foreign exposure of the benchmark index. The Portfolio may have significant exposure to emerging markets. The Adviser’s equity research analysts, overseen by the Portfolio Oversight Team led by the Adviser’s Director of Research Matthew Peron (the “Central Research Team”), select investments for the Portfolio that represent the Central Research Team’s high-conviction investment ideas in all market capitalizations, styles, and geographies. The Central Research Team, comprised of sector specialists, conducts fundamental analysis with a focus on “bottom-up” research, quantitative modeling, and valuation analysis. Using this research process, analysts rate their stocks based upon attractiveness. Stocks considered to be attractive may have all or some of the following characteristics: (i) good and preferably growing free cash flow, (ii) strong and defensible market position, (iii) healthy risk/return profile, (iv) exemplary governance, and (v) attractive valuation. Analysts bring their high-conviction ideas to their respective sector teams. Sector teams compare the appreciation and risk potential of each of the team’s high-conviction ideas and construct a sector portfolio that is intended to maximize the best risk-reward opportunities. Positions may be sold when, among other things, there is no longer high conviction in the return potential of the investment, if the risk characteristics have caused a re-evaluation of the opportunity, or if the investment thesis for owning a position has changed. This may occur if the stock has appreciated and reflects the anticipated value, if another company represents a better risk-reward opportunity, or if the investment’s fundamental characteristics deteriorate. Securities may also be sold from the portfolio to rebalance sector weightings. Mr. Peron oversees the investment process and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Portfolio. Although the Portfolio’s exposure to certain sectors may be higher than to others, it is expected that the Portfolio will be broadly diversified among a variety of sectors. The Portfolio intends to be fully invested under normal circumstances. However, under unusual circumstances, if the Central Research Team does not have high conviction in enough investment opportunities, the Portfolio’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or similar instruments. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.