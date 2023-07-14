Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

James Aggressive Allocation Fund

mutual fund
JAVAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.32 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JAVAX) Primary
JAVAX (Mutual Fund)

James Aggressive Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.32 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JAVAX) Primary
JAVAX (Mutual Fund)

James Aggressive Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.32 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (JAVAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

James Aggressive Allocation Fund

JAVAX | Fund

$11.32

$20.7 M

0.74%

$0.08

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$20.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

James Aggressive Allocation Fund

JAVAX | Fund

$11.32

$20.7 M

0.74%

$0.08

1.01%

JAVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    James Aggressive Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    James Advantage
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1969345
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Barry James

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that James Investment Research, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued, and in high quality fixed income securities. The Fund will normally hold both equity securities and fixed income securities, with typically at least 60% of its assets in equity securities and at least 15% of its assets in fixed income securities. On occasion, the Fund could hold as little as 50% in equity securities or as high as 100%. The Adviser uses a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The Adviser may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a stock that would make it expensive relative to the other stocks held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. The number of securities held by the Fund may fluctuate in an effort to seek to help increase performance and allow the sector weights to vary according to the number of highly ranked securities in that sector.

Equity securities that the Fund will principally invest in are common stocks, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Some or all of the equity portion of the Fund may be invested in small and micro capitalization companies. Fixed income securities that the Fund will principally invest in are U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and/or sovereign bonds of any maturity, as well as ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. Any non-U.S. government securities in the Fund’s portfolio will consist primarily of issues rated “Baa2” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or “BBB” or better by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality, as well as high quality money market instruments. The Fund does not generally buy non-investment grade bonds.

Read More

JAVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -3.2% 29.3% 17.36%
1 Yr 14.2% -12.9% 32.0% 1.93%
3 Yr 6.4%* -6.4% 12.7% 7.24%
5 Yr 0.9%* -8.2% 5.9% 23.55%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -37.4% -8.2% 21.38%
2021 8.0% -5.0% 12.0% 6.02%
2020 -0.8% -5.7% 7.8% 95.05%
2019 3.1% -2.1% 6.3% 57.09%
2018 -3.0% -6.1% -0.8% 53.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -14.6% 29.3% 17.36%
1 Yr 14.2% -12.9% 57.6% 2.56%
3 Yr 6.4%* -6.4% 22.1% 6.94%
5 Yr 1.1%* -7.8% 16.4% 26.64%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -37.4% -8.2% 21.38%
2021 8.0% -5.0% 12.0% 6.02%
2020 -0.8% -5.7% 7.8% 95.05%
2019 3.1% -2.1% 6.3% 57.09%
2018 -2.8% -6.1% 0.1% 67.92%

NAV & Total Return History

JAVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAVAX Category Low Category High JAVAX % Rank
Net Assets 20.7 M 963 K 126 B 95.51%
Number of Holdings 78 4 7731 28.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.94 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 95.51%
Weighting of Top 10 26.44% 13.3% 100.0% 82.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 4.28%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 3.33%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 3.31%
  4. Apple Inc 3.09%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.00%
  6. First American Treasury Obligs X 2.47%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.43%
  8. Microsoft Corp 2.38%
  9. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.93% 2.35%
  10. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.95% 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVAX % Rank
Stocks 		75.52% 0.19% 99.72% 57.69%
Bonds 		17.84% 0.00% 91.12% 43.27%
Cash 		3.53% -7.71% 88.33% 60.26%
Convertible Bonds 		1.76% 0.00% 26.48% 11.22%
Other 		1.20% -2.61% 17.60% 25.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 26.97% 46.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVAX % Rank
Technology 		21.48% 1.07% 52.93% 22.44%
Industrials 		13.45% 1.16% 32.55% 8.65%
Financial Services 		12.22% 0.28% 52.80% 91.99%
Healthcare 		12.15% 0.00% 36.30% 66.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.06% 0.00% 16.01% 12.50%
Communication Services 		7.50% 0.00% 26.62% 40.06%
Energy 		6.89% 0.00% 29.22% 20.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.24% 0.00% 27.24% 88.46%
Real Estate 		4.38% 0.00% 33.86% 46.79%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 15.48% 93.27%
Utilities 		2.09% 0.00% 31.67% 79.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVAX % Rank
US 		69.83% 0.19% 96.85% 9.62%
Non US 		5.69% 0.00% 35.45% 82.69%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVAX % Rank
Government 		52.59% 0.00% 99.71% 8.97%
Corporate 		32.21% 0.00% 100.00% 45.83%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.20% 0.00% 100.00% 67.31%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 62.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 86.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 70.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVAX % Rank
US 		16.48% 0.00% 91.12% 35.26%
Non US 		1.36% 0.00% 18.39% 73.72%

JAVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 3.35% 31.67%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 1.25% 96.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

JAVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 4.00% 398.00% 83.51%

JAVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAVAX Category Low Category High JAVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 7.05% 53.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAVAX Category Low Category High JAVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -1.12% 5.55% 83.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JAVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Barry James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Barry R. James, CFA, CIC, is President and Chief Executive Officer of James Investment Research, a portfolio manager, and is a senior member of the Investment Committee. He is President of the James Advantage Funds. He received his undergraduate degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his Master’s Degree from Boston University. He joined JIR in its beginning years before a tour of duty as an officer with the United States Air Force. He returned to JIR in 1986. Mr. James currently oversees the management of James Investment Research and holds a CFA charter.

R. Culpepper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

R. Brian Culpepper joined James Investment Research in 1995, and is a Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Culpepper is a member of the Investment Committee and is involved in equity research. He is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio where he earned a double Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Management in 1995 and an MBA in 2005. Mr. Culpepper also holds the Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC) designation.

Brian Shepardson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

When it comes to portfolio management, Brian emphasizes applying James’ established process of team active management. Each portfolio is tailored to your specific goals and objectives, which vary from client to client. The amount of risk taken depends solely on these constraints. He helps design those approximate risk levels and continually fine tunes them as your objectives change over time. Brian’s leadership and team contributions encompass private portfolio management, analysis, fixed income, James’ product/style management and JAF Board of Trustee affairs. His tactical approach is to invest not to sell a product, but rather to better the client. He is committed to your success and finds it rewarding when a client has a specific goal or funding need and James’ helps them achieve that goal. Brian enjoys it when clients withdraw money in order to spend it, because that’s usually why they started in the first place.

Trent Dysert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Trent D. Dysert, CFA, joined James Investment Research in 2006 and is a portfolio manager and Investment Committee member. Mr. Dysert is involved in market and equity research. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Mr. Dysert holds a CFA charter. Prior to joining JIR, Mr. Dysert worked at Ameriprise Financial.

Ann Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Ann M. Shaw, CFP, joined James Investment Research in 1978 and is the Chief Operating Officer and a portfolio manager. She is a senior member of the Investment Committee and is involved in security analysis and client service. Ms. Shaw received her Bachelor’s Degree from Capital University.

Moustapha Mounah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

A member of your research and investment committee teams, Moustapha’s work helps James’ better analyze opportunity and risk levels of the general market and individual stocks. Moustapha’s overall focus is on examining the equity market. He is especially well versed in the energy sector which can present unique risks and rewards. His distinctive experience and depth of knowledge of the volatile energy market augment data when examining which factors potentially move oil prices and how industries in the sector are impacted. His favorite projects involve specialized or innovative research to find solutions in previously unexplored areas. Moustapha enjoys the assortment of new and different challenges and is always following a pursuit of knowledge. He finds helping clients through the process of exploring and testing new concepts rewarding. Moustapha joined the firm in 2017. Energy Risk Professional (ERP) - Certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) M.B.A. Finance, Wright State University M.S. Mineral and Energy Economics, Colorado School of Mines (CSM) M.S. Petroleum Economics and Management, IFP, France B.S. Mining Engineering, Colorado School of Mines (CSM)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×