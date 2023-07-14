Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation Fund

JATSX | Fund

$44.79

$4.58 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

41.4%

1 yr return

36.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$4.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JATSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 41.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Denny Fish

Fund Description

JATSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JATSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.4% -29.2% 72.6% 38.20%
1 Yr 36.5% -40.8% 65.2% 12.45%
3 Yr -0.2%* -40.4% 28.1% 56.70%
5 Yr 5.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 47.93%
10 Yr 7.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 47.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JATSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -73.9% 35.7% 44.00%
2021 -0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 65.63%
2020 11.2% 1.8% 60.0% 61.32%
2019 7.3% -15.0% 13.7% 57.14%
2018 -1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 33.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JATSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.4% -54.1% 72.3% 30.90%
1 Yr 36.5% -62.3% 65.2% 9.83%
3 Yr -0.2%* -40.4% 36.7% 60.28%
5 Yr 6.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 48.19%
10 Yr 13.3%* -15.0% 25.4% 36.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JATSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -73.9% 35.7% 44.00%
2021 -0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 65.63%
2020 11.2% 1.8% 60.0% 61.32%
2019 7.3% -15.0% 13.7% 57.14%
2018 0.1% -12.8% 31.5% 26.34%

NAV & Total Return History

JATSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JATSX Category Low Category High JATSX % Rank
Net Assets 4.58 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 15.38%
Number of Holdings 69 10 397 45.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.18 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 12.29%
Weighting of Top 10 55.34% 7.6% 100.0% 26.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.96%
  2. Apple Inc 9.03%
  3. ASML Holding NV 5.99%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JATSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 68.59% 100.53% 44.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.52% 0.00% 2.84% 1.69%
Other 		0.30% -1.08% 26.87% 12.29%
Cash 		0.13% -0.53% 15.91% 72.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 0.40% 4.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 23.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JATSX % Rank
Technology 		73.12% 2.80% 100.00% 40.25%
Communication Services 		9.46% 0.00% 97.05% 50.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.67% 0.00% 32.97% 40.25%
Financial Services 		5.82% 0.00% 38.36% 36.86%
Real Estate 		3.51% 0.00% 15.05% 8.05%
Industrials 		0.42% 0.00% 38.68% 60.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 23.73%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 60.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 22.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 30.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 29.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JATSX % Rank
US 		82.28% 19.45% 100.53% 70.76%
Non US 		16.72% 0.00% 80.40% 22.46%

JATSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JATSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.08% 3.60% 38.10%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.03% 1.95% 36.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.97%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.50% 77.78%

Sales Fees

JATSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JATSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 15.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JATSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.69% 281.00% 52.72%

JATSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JATSX Category Low Category High JATSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 41.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JATSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JATSX Category Low Category High JATSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -2.30% 2.08% 65.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JATSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JATSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Denny Fish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2016

6.39

6.4%

Denny Fish is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Global Technology strategy, a position he has held since January 2016. He also serves as a Research Analyst and leads the firm’s Technology sector research team. Prior to rejoining Janus in 2016, Mr. Fish served as a technology equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at RS Investments. From 2007 to 2014, he was an equity research analyst and co-team leader of the Janus technology research sector team. Before he was first employed by Janus in October 2007, Mr. Fish was director and senior research analyst at JMP Securities covering enterprise software. Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle Corporation as a technology sales manager. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He has 14 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Jonathan Cofsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Jonathan Cofsky is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Global Technology and Innovation strategy since 2022. He was previously an assistant portfolio manager on the strategy from 2020. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst primarily focused on the Technology sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2014, Jonathan was at Sanford C. Bernstein for eight years, most recently as a vice president on the top-ranked Institutional Investor IT hardware team. While there, he also served as a senior research associate on teams covering software, semiconductors, data networking equipment, aerospace and defense. Jonathan received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of investment industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

