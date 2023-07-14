Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Easterly Income Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
JASSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (JSVIX) Primary A (JASVX) C (JSVCX) S (JASSX)
JASSX (Mutual Fund)

Easterly Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (JSVIX) Primary A (JASVX) C (JSVCX) S (JASSX)
JASSX (Mutual Fund)

Easterly Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (JSVIX) Primary A (JASVX) C (JSVCX) S (JASSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Easterly Income Opportunities Fund

JASSX | Fund

$9.85

$364 M

4.78%

$0.47

1.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$364 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Easterly Income Opportunities Fund

JASSX | Fund

$9.85

$364 M

4.78%

$0.47

1.63%

JASSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Easterly Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Menozzi

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives, under normal conditions, by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in structured credit securities, and in other investments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. Structured credit securities include, but are not limited to, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); asset-backed securities (“ABS”); collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”); collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”); mortgage derivatives such as stripped RMBS and inverse floaters; and other securitized assets. A stripped RMBS is created when a traditional RMBS is split into an interest-only and a principal-only strip. A stripped RMBS gives its holder the right to interest payments or principal payments, but not both. An inverse floater is a type of derivative instrument with a floating or variable interest rate that moves in the opposite direct of the interest rate on another security, usually a floating rate note. The use of inverse floaters by the Fund creates effective leverage.

The Fund’s investments in RMBS may include agency and nonagency RMBS, including to-be-announced MBS (“TBA”) and non-U.S. dollar denominated RMBS. The Fund’s investments in CMOs may include whole loan CMOs backed by prime, Alt-A and subprime collateral. The Sub-Adviser considers prime loans to represent borrowers with good to excellent credit; the Sub-Adviser considers subprime loans to represent borrowers with a higher risk of default than loans to prime borrowers and therefore carry higher interest rates; and the Sub-Adviser considers Alt-A loans to represent borrowers with a credit risk profile between that of prime and subprime loans. The Fund may invest without limit in securitizations backed by Alt-A or subprime loans, and expects that most Alt-A and subprime securitizations in which the Fund intends to invest will be composed entirely of such loans. The Fund’s investments in ABS include ABS backed by student loans, auto loans, or nontraditional collateral such as single family rentals and aircraft leases.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) in RMBS, CMBS and other mortgage-related securities (such as CMOs), and treats such investments as investments in a group of industries. The Fund may also invest in corporate bonds and other fixed income securities. The Fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index with lower volatility than that index.

The Fund seeks to minimize interest rate risk by maintaining a short to intermediate average portfolio duration (i.e., within a zero to three (0 to 3) year range), as calculated by the Sub-Adviser, although the Fund’s average duration may be shorter or longer at any time or from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors. While the Fund seeks to maintain a short to intermediate average portfolio duration, there is no limit on the maturity or duration of any individual security in which the Fund may invest. In addition, the Sub-Adviser manages the liquidity of the Fund’s holdings at both the individual security level and the portfolio level, using a proprietary technique that attempts to optimize the tradeoff between the yield and liquidity of the portfolio.

In pursuing its objective, the Fund may sell securities short from time to time, predominately in conjunction with long positions with similar characteristics for the purposes of hedging or managing interest rate or credit spread risk, or occasionally for exploiting relative value differences between two securities, not for predicting the overall direction of the market. The Fund may also employ TBA for these short selling activities. TBA sales are forward-settling sales of agency MBS where the underlying pools of mortgage loans are not known at the time of the original transaction, but are announced just before settlement based on a “cheapest-to-deliver” algorithm.

The Fund may invest in options, futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, total return swaps and swaptions). The Fund may invest in such instruments, without limitation, for hedging purposes designed to manage interest rate, credit spread and other risks.

The Fund may invest without limit in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund does not have a target allocation to investment grade or below investment grade securities, but may invest a significant portion of its assets in non-agency RMBS, which are below investment grade securities. The Sub-Adviser defines investment grade securities as those that are rated BBB or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), for example, or are rated investment grade by any other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in Rule 144A securities, as a significant portion of current issuance in the ABS and MBS markets are Rule 144A securities. Rule 144A securities are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and can be traded only among large institutional buyers and sellers, including the Fund, that meet the requirements of Rule 144A.

The Fund employs a value style investing approach that seeks to invest in securities providing undervalued cash flows within markets the Sub-Adviser deems inefficient. When investing Fund assets in all types of securities, the Sub-Adviser analyzes their expected future cash flows based on collateral composition and expected performance, deal structure including credit enhancement, state variables such as interest shortfalls and servicer advances and other factors in order to project expected return parameters such as yield and average life. The Sub-Adviser employs a comprehensive risk management process tailored to the securities held in the Fund that considers systematic risk, cash flow risk and liquidity risk of the securities.

The Sub-Adviser, using a proprietary quantitative analysis model, projects security cash flows and values such cash flows at what it deems to be the appropriate discount rate based on price discovery resulting from relatively active trading and publicly available pricing information.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary quantitative analysis model to evaluate RMBS securities considers borrower and servicer behavior in projecting, at the loan-level, prepayment and default probability, default severity, and other factors affecting the cash flows of the security, which are then analyzed not only to identify undervalued securities, but also to stress test the credit risk of those securities.

The Sub-Adviser considers selling securities when such securities have reached their price/valuation targets. The Sub-Adviser may also consider selling securities when the Sub-Adviser believes securities have become overvalued, and replacing them with securities the Sub-Adviser believes to be undervalued to seek to offer the Fund better relative value and performance expectations. The Sub-Adviser may also sell and replace securities as necessary to rebalance and align the portfolio with its overall risk parameter targets.

Read More

JASSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -7.2% 18.1% 58.93%
1 Yr -4.1% -18.7% 21.2% 84.51%
3 Yr -3.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 46.77%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -31.8% 18.4% 36.31%
2021 0.0% -14.3% 15.8% 24.26%
2020 2.3% -20.2% 60.6% 8.35%
2019 0.3% -10.2% 3.6% 86.14%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -11.7% 18.1% 57.67%
1 Yr -4.1% -18.7% 38.5% 83.68%
3 Yr -3.1%* -23.6% 52.8% 47.16%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -31.8% 18.4% 36.46%
2021 0.0% -14.3% 15.8% 24.26%
2020 2.3% -20.2% 60.6% 8.35%
2019 0.3% -10.2% 3.6% 87.00%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JASSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JASSX Category Low Category High JASSX % Rank
Net Assets 364 M 100 124 B 59.22%
Number of Holdings 619 2 8175 39.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.8 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 52.76%
Weighting of Top 10 25.76% 4.3% 105.0% 51.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  2. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  3. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  4. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  5. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  6. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  7. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  8. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  9. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%
  10. James Alpha Bbh Sweep 10.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JASSX % Rank
Bonds 		84.86% -150.81% 180.51% 60.61%
Cash 		15.06% -261.12% 258.91% 26.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 33.50% 82.56%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 89.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 92.88%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 84.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JASSX % Rank
Securitized 		64.60% 0.00% 99.65% 9.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.98% 0.00% 100.00% 30.76%
Corporate 		13.74% 0.00% 97.25% 76.79%
Government 		6.68% 0.00% 99.43% 64.53%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 92.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 89.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JASSX % Rank
US 		78.07% -151.11% 194.51% 25.87%
Non US 		6.79% -136.75% 104.82% 79.22%

JASSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.01% 26.65% 28.89%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 2.29% 89.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 75.56%

Sales Fees

JASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 0.00% 632.00% 56.66%

JASSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JASSX Category Low Category High JASSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.78% 0.00% 15.93% 51.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JASSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JASSX Category Low Category High JASSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.82% -1.55% 11.51% 20.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JASSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

JASSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Menozzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Jay Menozzi, a Chartered Financial Analyst, has been the Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager with the Sub-Adviser since October 2017. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Menozzi held several positions over 17 years at Semper Capital LP. He joined Semper in 1999 as the Head of Mortgages, and most recently served as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer from 2010 until his departure in 2016, as well as Lead Portfolio Manager of the Semper MBS Total Return Fund from its inception through 2015. Prior to Semper, Mr. Menozzi spent 12 years at Atlantic Portfolio Analytics and Management. His experience included managing mortgage pass-throughs and mortgage derivatives, in long only and leveraged portfolios. Prior to managing portfolios, he spent four years developing analytical and operational systems, including one of the early CMO cash flow models. He began his career as an electrical engineer at Harris Corp. Mr. Menozzi holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Boris Peresechensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Boris Peresechensky, CFA Portfolio Manager Mr. Peresechensky has been a Portfolio Manager and Senior Trader with the Sub-Adviser since October 2017. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Peresechensky held several positions at Semper Capital LP, working in research and development, structured credit trading, and most recently as a Senior Portfolio Manager/Trader of structured products. He also worked as a Risk Manager at Bayview Financial Trading Group and a Risk Analyst/Junior Portfolio Manager at HSBC Securities and at Lazard Asset Management. Mr. Peresechensky holds a BA from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×