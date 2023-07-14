The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives, under normal conditions, by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in structured credit securities, and in other investments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. Structured credit securities include, but are not limited to, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); asset-backed securities (“ABS”); collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”); collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”); mortgage derivatives such as stripped RMBS and inverse floaters; and other securitized assets. A stripped RMBS is created when a traditional RMBS is split into an interest-only and a principal-only strip. A stripped RMBS gives its holder the right to interest payments or principal payments, but not both. An inverse floater is a type of derivative instrument with a floating or variable interest rate that moves in the opposite direct of the interest rate on another security, usually a floating rate note. The use of inverse floaters by the Fund creates effective leverage.

The Fund’s investments in RMBS may include agency and nonagency RMBS, including to-be-announced MBS (“TBA”) and non-U.S. dollar denominated RMBS. The Fund’s investments in CMOs may include whole loan CMOs backed by prime, Alt-A and subprime collateral. The Sub-Adviser considers prime loans to represent borrowers with good to excellent credit; the Sub-Adviser considers subprime loans to represent borrowers with a higher risk of default than loans to prime borrowers and therefore carry higher interest rates; and the Sub-Adviser considers Alt-A loans to represent borrowers with a credit risk profile between that of prime and subprime loans. The Fund may invest without limit in securitizations backed by Alt-A or subprime loans, and expects that most Alt-A and subprime securitizations in which the Fund intends to invest will be composed entirely of such loans. The Fund’s investments in ABS include ABS backed by student loans, auto loans, or nontraditional collateral such as single family rentals and aircraft leases.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) in RMBS, CMBS and other mortgage-related securities (such as CMOs), and treats such investments as investments in a group of industries. The Fund may also invest in corporate bonds and other fixed income securities. The Fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index with lower volatility than that index.

The Fund seeks to minimize interest rate risk by maintaining a short to intermediate average portfolio duration (i.e., within a zero to three (0 to 3) year range), as calculated by the Sub-Adviser, although the Fund’s average duration may be shorter or longer at any time or from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors. While the Fund seeks to maintain a short to intermediate average portfolio duration, there is no limit on the maturity or duration of any individual security in which the Fund may invest. In addition, the Sub-Adviser manages the liquidity of the Fund’s holdings at both the individual security level and the portfolio level, using a proprietary technique that attempts to optimize the tradeoff between the yield and liquidity of the portfolio.

In pursuing its objective, the Fund may sell securities short from time to time, predominately in conjunction with long positions with similar characteristics for the purposes of hedging or managing interest rate or credit spread risk, or occasionally for exploiting relative value differences between two securities, not for predicting the overall direction of the market. The Fund may also employ TBA for these short selling activities. TBA sales are forward-settling sales of agency MBS where the underlying pools of mortgage loans are not known at the time of the original transaction, but are announced just before settlement based on a “cheapest-to-deliver” algorithm.

The Fund may invest in options, futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, total return swaps and swaptions). The Fund may invest in such instruments, without limitation, for hedging purposes designed to manage interest rate, credit spread and other risks.

The Fund may invest without limit in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund does not have a target allocation to investment grade or below investment grade securities, but may invest a significant portion of its assets in non-agency RMBS, which are below investment grade securities. The Sub-Adviser defines investment grade securities as those that are rated BBB or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), for example, or are rated investment grade by any other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in Rule 144A securities, as a significant portion of current issuance in the ABS and MBS markets are Rule 144A securities. Rule 144A securities are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and can be traded only among large institutional buyers and sellers, including the Fund, that meet the requirements of Rule 144A.

The Fund employs a value style investing approach that seeks to invest in securities providing undervalued cash flows within markets the Sub-Adviser deems inefficient. When investing Fund assets in all types of securities, the Sub-Adviser analyzes their expected future cash flows based on collateral composition and expected performance, deal structure including credit enhancement, state variables such as interest shortfalls and servicer advances and other factors in order to project expected return parameters such as yield and average life. The Sub-Adviser employs a comprehensive risk management process tailored to the securities held in the Fund that considers systematic risk, cash flow risk and liquidity risk of the securities.

The Sub-Adviser, using a proprietary quantitative analysis model, projects security cash flows and values such cash flows at what it deems to be the appropriate discount rate based on price discovery resulting from relatively active trading and publicly available pricing information.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary quantitative analysis model to evaluate RMBS securities considers borrower and servicer behavior in projecting, at the loan-level, prepayment and default probability, default severity, and other factors affecting the cash flows of the security, which are then analyzed not only to identify undervalued securities, but also to stress test the credit risk of those securities.

The Sub-Adviser considers selling securities when such securities have reached their price/valuation targets. The Sub-Adviser may also consider selling securities when the Sub-Adviser believes securities have become overvalued, and replacing them with securities the Sub-Adviser believes to be undervalued to seek to offer the Fund better relative value and performance expectations. The Sub-Adviser may also sell and replace securities as necessary to rebalance and align the portfolio with its overall risk parameter targets.