The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that James Investment Research, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities that the Fund will principally invest in are common stocks, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Shareholders of the Fund will be provided with at least 60 days prior notice of any change in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. Small capitalization companies are defined as those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase no larger than the stocks in the Russell 2000® Index, including ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. As of September 30, 2022, the largest market capitalization of the companies included in the Russell 2000® Index was $13.62 billion. Micro cap securities are considered small capitalization securities.

The Fund anticipates investing across a range of industry sectors. However, certain sectors may be significantly overweighted or underweighted compared to the Russell 2000® Index because the Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted or underweighted will vary at different points in the economic cycle. The Adviser uses a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The Adviser may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a stock that would make it expensive relative to the other stocks held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. The number of securities held by the Fund may fluctuate in an effort to seek to help increase performance and allow the sector weights to vary according to the number of highly ranked securities in that sector.