Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
29.3%
1 yr return
26.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$16.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.3%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JARTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|43.14%
|1 Yr
|26.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|10.93%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|43.66%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|33.52%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|77.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|JARTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|48.33%
|2021
|5.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|41.50%
|2020
|8.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|43.31%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|36.26%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|30.79%
|JARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JARTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 B
|189 K
|222 B
|11.01%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|75.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.1 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|8.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.30%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|27.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JARTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.82%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|61.75%
|Cash
|2.10%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|36.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|1.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|28.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|33.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|22.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JARTX % Rank
|Technology
|29.06%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|72.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.92%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|33.22%
|Communication Services
|16.89%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|9.15%
|Healthcare
|14.96%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|28.03%
|Financial Services
|8.63%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|53.83%
|Real Estate
|4.82%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|5.19%
|Industrials
|3.20%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|81.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.62%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|21.68%
|Consumer Defense
|1.91%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|73.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|46.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|64.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JARTX % Rank
|US
|91.40%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|70.57%
|Non US
|6.42%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|24.57%
|JARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|31.15%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|63.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.49%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|88.34%
|JARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JARTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|47.95%
|JARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JARTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|34.04%
|JARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JARTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|73.32%
|JARTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2013
9.0
9.0%
"Doug Rao is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2013. From 2005 to 2012, he held several positions while working for Marsico Capital, starting as an analyst and moving into a portfolio management role. He began managing the Marsico Flexible Capital strategy in 2007 and co-managing the Marsico Focus and the Marsico Growth strategies in 2010. Prior to his tenure at Marsico Capital, Doug was a senior analyst at Trust Company of the West from 2000 to 2005. Doug received his bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Virginia and his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2016
6.39
6.4%
"Nick Schommer is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and has managed the Opportunistic Alpha strategy since 2017. He has also co-managed the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2016. Prior to joining Janus in 2013, Nick spent a year working as an associate portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. Before that, he was a research analyst at Marsico Capital Management for more than four years, leading the coverage of the financial services sector on a global basis. Previous to his investment management career, Nick was a captain in the United States Army and served in Iraq and Kuwait. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally distinguished service during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Nick received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was recognised as a Distinguished Cadet and Phi Kappa Phi. He earned his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, where he was a Student Investment Fund Fellow. Nick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 12 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Brian Recht is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the US Concentrated Growth and US Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies. He was an assistant portfolio manager on the US Concentrated Growth strategy from 2020. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst primarily focused on companies in the Communications and Consumer sectors. Prior to joining Janus in 2015 as a research analyst, Brian worked at Tenzing Global, a long/short consumer- and technology-focused hedge fund in San Francisco. Before that, Brian was an associate consultant with Bain & Co., where he worked with clients across various industries to address strategic and corporate issues. Brian received his bachelor of arts degree in government from Dartmouth College, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and his juris doctorate from Stanford Law School. Brian has 11 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
