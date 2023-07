Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the fund’s net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, if any, will be exposed to currency through currency forwards and other currency transactions, such as spot currency transactions and currency options. The fund’s assets that are not used to purchase currency forwards and other currency instruments will be invested in investment-grade debt securities with maturities of one year or less. The fund seeks to achieve positive absolute returns (positive returns regardless of market conditions) through the income produced by the debt securities and any net gains resulting from fluctuations in the values of currencies. Net losses on currency transactions will reduce positive absolute returns.

Investment-grade debt securities are securities that are rated in one of the four highest rating categories as determined by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or their

unrated equivalents. Such securities include U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasuries, and cash equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The fund may be exposed to currencies of developed and emerging market countries that, in the manager’s opinion, have liquid currency markets. The fund seeks returns (alpha) that are not correlated to market movements. The manager uses a systematic, model-based approach to seek to exploit factors that drive the relative value of currency markets such as changes in short- and long-term interest rates, capital flows, trade flows, and supply/ demand pressures. The investment models may not protect against or capture certain extraordinary sudden market events such as U.S. or foreign government actions or interventions, and as a result may not be as effective during these periods. The portfolio management team maintains ultimate discretion over the investment modeling and decision-making.

The fund may utilize various hedging and other strategic transactions, including derivative currency transactions such as currency forwards, cross currency forwards, and options on currencies. The fund’s derivative transactions will typically be fully collateralized on a net basis and may cause the fund to have net short exposure to a particular currency that is not offset by a long position in another currency. The fund may use derivatives for many purposes, including for hedging and as a substitute for direct investment in securities or other assets.