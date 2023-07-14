Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$33.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.6%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JAQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|42.11%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|57.89%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|30.19%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-15.6%
|4.7%
|73.08%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|48.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|61.40%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|52.83%
|2020
|8.3%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|43.40%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|49.06%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|91.67%
|Period
|JAQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|40.35%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|42.11%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|30.19%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-15.6%
|8.2%
|52.00%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|43.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|61.40%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|52.83%
|2020
|8.3%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|43.40%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|49.06%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|47.92%
|JAQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAQSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.7 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|77.59%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|35
|1746
|75.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.7 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|75.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.55%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|22.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAQSX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.77%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|68.97%
|Cash
|4.91%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|18.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.32%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|15.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|17.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|32.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|17.24%
|JAQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|10.34%
|Management Fee
|0.92%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|79.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.14%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.08%
|0.25%
|91.67%
|JAQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|JAQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|45.10%
|JAQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAQSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|41.38%
|JAQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JAQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAQSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|44.83%
|JAQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Daniel J. Grana is Portfolio Manager, Emerging Market Equity at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since joining the firm in 2019. Daniel is responsible for the Emerging Market Equity strategy and co-manages the emerging markets sleeve of the International Opportunities strategy. Previously, he managed emerging market equities at Putnam Investments from 2003 and was an analyst on the emerging markets team from 1999 to 2002. Before Putnam, he spent four years in the Latin America investment banking group at Merrill Lynch.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Matthew Culley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the All-Cap Emerging Market Equity and Asia Pacific ex Japan Growth Equity strategies since 2022. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst focused on the Communications, Technology and Consumer sectors. Before joining the firm as an assistant portfolio manager in 2019, Matthew was a co-portfolio manager on a global equity fund and an analyst covering global equities, including global and emerging market consumer and technology, at Putnam Investments. He started with Putnam in 2008 as an investment associate on the equities team. Matthew earned a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from Boston College. He has 14 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
