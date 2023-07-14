Matt Peron is Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He oversees the firm’s sector research teams and analysts, and is a named portfolio manager on all research strategies. In this role, he is responsible for the firm’s centralized equity research effort, collaborating with portfolio managers, the head of equities and the global chief investment officer. He also heads the firm’s Portfolio Oversight Team. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peron was chief investment officer at City National Bank (the U.S. Private Bank for the Royal Bank of Canada) from 2018. Earlier, he was an executive vice president and global head of equities at Northern Trust in Chicago from 2005. Mr. Peron has served on or chaired several investment committees overseeing asset allocations for large asset pools. He began his career in fixed income in 1990 and also has extensive experience with quantitative and fundamental portfolio management. Mr. Peron received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Swarthmore College, graduating with distinction, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He sits on the board of the Illinois Hunger Coalition and is active in nonprofit organizations that focus on developing skills and entrepreneurship in underprivileged communities. He has 30 years of financial industry experience.