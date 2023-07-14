Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jacob Internet Fund

JAMFX | Fund

$4.77

$70.2 M

0.00%

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.2%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$70.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JAMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jacob Internet Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jacob
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    13381544
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Jacob

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies in Internet and Internet-related industries. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, but may invest up to 35% in fixed income or debt securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles), so that the Fund has the flexibility to take full advantage of investment opportunities in Internet companies and companies in Internet-related industries. The Adviser currently does not expect to invest more than 50% of the Fund’s net assets in foreign companies. The Adviser selects investments in companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from Internet businesses and businesses in Internet-related industries or those that are aggressively developing and expanding their Internet and Internet-related business operations. Such investments generally will be selected from companies in the following groups: media, e-commerce, computer software, internet service providers, internet portals, wireless/broadband access, and telecommunications.
The Fund invests in companies that emphasize research and development with respect to proprietary products and services for Internet users and businesses, because the Adviser believes that these stocks have the greatest potential to rise in value. Many Internet companies are newer and have small to medium market capitalizations. The Adviser’s overall process of stock selection for the Fund is not based on the capitalization of or size of the company but rather on an assessment of the company’s fundamental prospects. The Fund generally seeks to purchase securities as long-term investments, but when circumstances warrant, securities may be sold without regard to the length of time they have been held to reduce risk or volatility or to respond to changing fundamental information.
The Fund intends to hold some cash, short-term debt obligations, government securities or other high-quality investments for reserves to cover redemptions and unanticipated expenses, to seek income, or to maintain liquidity while seeking appropriate investments.
JAMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.2% -29.2% 72.6% 79.83%
1 Yr 4.6% -40.8% 65.2% 84.55%
3 Yr -6.7%* -40.4% 28.1% 78.13%
5 Yr -2.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 77.42%
10 Yr 2.8%* -15.0% 24.7% 60.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -59.5% -73.9% 35.7% 96.89%
2021 4.7% -25.6% 45.1% 43.75%
2020 24.5% 1.8% 60.0% 3.77%
2019 1.9% -15.0% 13.7% 96.06%
2018 -1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 34.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.2% -54.1% 72.3% 62.23%
1 Yr 4.6% -62.3% 65.2% 60.26%
3 Yr -6.7%* -40.4% 36.7% 79.44%
5 Yr -0.8%* -30.5% 29.2% 75.13%
10 Yr 7.8%* -15.0% 25.4% 71.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -59.5% -73.9% 35.7% 96.89%
2021 4.7% -25.6% 45.1% 43.75%
2020 24.5% 1.8% 60.0% 3.77%
2019 1.9% -15.0% 13.7% 96.06%
2018 0.4% -12.8% 31.5% 12.90%

NAV & Total Return History

JAMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAMFX Category Low Category High JAMFX % Rank
Net Assets 70.2 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 79.49%
Number of Holdings 32 10 397 91.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 58 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 74.58%
Weighting of Top 10 57.16% 7.6% 100.0% 21.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Silvergate Capital Corp Class A 7.92%
  2. Digital Turbine Inc 7.15%
  3. MongoDB Inc Class A 6.91%
  4. OptimizeRx Corp 6.70%
  5. Twitter Inc 6.35%
  6. Identiv Inc 5.52%
  7. Block Inc Class A 5.03%
  8. SVMK Inc 4.89%
  9. Impinj Inc 4.69%
  10. Zillow Group Inc Class C 4.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 68.59% 100.53% 66.95%
Cash 		2.52% -0.53% 15.91% 25.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 62.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 63.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 60.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 60.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMFX % Rank
Technology 		52.19% 2.80% 100.00% 86.44%
Communication Services 		19.67% 0.00% 97.05% 7.20%
Financial Services 		10.23% 0.00% 38.36% 9.32%
Healthcare 		10.14% 0.00% 25.57% 8.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.37% 0.00% 32.97% 44.49%
Real Estate 		0.40% 0.00% 15.05% 21.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 58.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 88.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 57.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 64.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 61.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMFX % Rank
US 		96.57% 19.45% 100.53% 10.17%
Non US 		0.91% 0.00% 80.40% 93.22%

JAMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.08% 3.60% 10.82%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.95% 97.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 24.56%

Sales Fees

JAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 12.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.69% 281.00% 60.33%

JAMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAMFX Category Low Category High JAMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 66.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAMFX Category Low Category High JAMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.88% -2.30% 2.08% 97.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JAMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 1999

22.48

22.5%

Ryan I. Jacob is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Jacob Funds. Mr. Jacob is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser, as well as President of Jacob Funds Inc.. Mr. Jacob served as Chief Portfolio Manager. Mr. Jacob also served as a financial analyst for Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. Inc. from September 1998 to June 1999 and as an analyst for Horizon Asset Management from October 1994 through August 1998. Mr. Jacob also served as the Director of Research for IPO Value Monitor, an investment related research service from 1996 to August 1998. Previously, Mr. Jacob was an assistant portfolio manager in the private clients group at Bankers Trust from October 1992 through October 1994. Mr. Jacob, a graduate of Drexel University.

Francis Alexander

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 1999

22.48

22.5%

Francis J. Alexander is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Jacob FundS. He was Chief Portfolio Manager from October 21, 1996 (inception) through December 19, 1997 and thereafter was a portfolio manager of that fund while Mr. Jacob served as Chief Portfolio Manager. Mr. Alexander was a portfolio manager with Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. Inc. from May 1998 to March 2002. He has served as President of Alexander Capital Management, Inc. since 1985. Mr. Alexander received his Bachelor of Arts from Notre Dame University and his Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University.

Darren Chervitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Darren Chervitz is the Lead Portfolio Manager and Co-Portfolio Manager of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC. He has served as the Director of Research for Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC since 1999. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. Chervitz was a financial editor and reporter for CBS MarketWatch from August 1996 to July 1999. Mr. Chervitz was also a technology stock analyst for ZDTV from August 1996 to July 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

