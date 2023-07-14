The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies in Internet and Internet-related industries. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, but may invest up to 35% in fixed income or debt securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market countries ( i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles), so that the Fund has the flexibility to take full advantage of investment opportunities in Internet companies and companies in Internet-related industries. The Adviser currently does not expect to invest more than 50% of the Fund’s net assets in foreign companies. The Adviser selects investments in companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from Internet businesses and businesses in Internet-related industries or those that are aggressively developing and expanding their Internet and Internet-related business operations. Such investments generally will be selected from companies in the following groups: media, e-commerce, computer software, internet service providers, internet portals, wireless/broadband access, and telecommunications.

The Fund invests in companies that emphasize research and development with respect to proprietary products and services for Internet users and businesses, because the Adviser believes that these stocks have the greatest potential to rise in value. Many Internet companies are newer and have small to medium market capitalizations. The Adviser’s overall process of stock selection for the Fund is not based on the capitalization of or size of the company but rather on an assessment of the company’s fundamental prospects. The Fund generally seeks to purchase securities as long-term investments, but when circumstances warrant, securities may be sold without regard to the length of time they have been held to reduce risk or volatility or to respond to changing fundamental information.