The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio composed primarily of domestic equity securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities. The Fund may invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, Inc. (the “Advisor”) believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.

The Fund seeks financially strong, relatively large companies that offer above average earnings and relatively modest valuations. The Advisor uses a multi-factor screening process within a defined universe comprised of the stocks in the S&P 500® Index and the 50 largest capitalization stocks in the S&P 400® MidCap Index. The process emphasizes securities with the most compelling earnings and valuation profiles based upon a variety of characteristics, including, but not limited to, earnings momentum, earnings volatility, earnings estimate revisions, earnings surprises and free cash flow yield. The Fund will invest in a variety of companies, industries and economic sectors. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Advisor’s investment criteria, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.

Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. Preferred stocks are generally equity securities of an issuer that have priority over the issuer's common stock as to the payment of dividends (i.e., the issuer cannot pay dividends on its common shares until the dividends on the preferred shares are current) and as to the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer's senior debt and junior debt as to both types of payments A convertible security is a bond or preferred stock that can be exchanged or converted into a specific number of shares of the issuer's common stock.