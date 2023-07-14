Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$46.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.5%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio composed primarily of domestic equity securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities. The Fund may invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, Inc. (the “Advisor”) believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.
The Fund seeks financially strong, relatively large companies that offer above average earnings and relatively modest valuations. The Advisor uses a multi-factor screening process within a defined universe comprised of the stocks in the S&P 500® Index and the 50 largest capitalization stocks in the S&P 400® MidCap Index. The process emphasizes securities with the most compelling earnings and valuation profiles based upon a variety of characteristics, including, but not limited to, earnings momentum, earnings volatility, earnings estimate revisions, earnings surprises and free cash flow yield. The Fund will invest in a variety of companies, industries and economic sectors. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Advisor’s investment criteria, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.
Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. Preferred stocks are generally equity securities of an issuer that have priority over the issuer's common stock as to the payment of dividends (i.e., the issuer cannot pay dividends on its common shares until the dividends on the preferred shares are current) and as to the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer's senior debt and junior debt as to both types of payments A convertible security is a bond or preferred stock that can be exchanged or converted into a specific number of shares of the issuer's common stock.
|Period
|JAMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|74.42%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|58.31%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|51.73%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|32.39%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|53.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|84.98%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.31%
|2020
|4.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|33.17%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|60.92%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|48.71%
|Period
|JAMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|67.22%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|49.28%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|51.53%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|38.45%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|50.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|85.06%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.86%
|2020
|4.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|33.58%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|61.43%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|65.66%
|JAMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAMEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.3 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|90.18%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|4154
|76.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|91.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.49%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|50.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAMEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.33%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|78.26%
|Cash
|2.67%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|88.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|88.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|88.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|88.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAMEX % Rank
|Technology
|23.08%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|59.11%
|Healthcare
|13.80%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|67.61%
|Financial Services
|13.67%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|44.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.19%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|37.75%
|Industrials
|10.73%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|26.65%
|Communication Services
|10.54%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|15.08%
|Consumer Defense
|9.04%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|18.99%
|Energy
|5.05%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|23.66%
|Basic Materials
|1.60%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|84.00%
|Real Estate
|1.29%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|78.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAMEX % Rank
|US
|95.18%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|61.21%
|Non US
|2.15%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|47.40%
|JAMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|39.27%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|74.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|73.57%
|JAMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JAMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|20.23%
|JAMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAMEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.10%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|38.90%
|JAMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JAMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAMEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|61.45%
|JAMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.821
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.805
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2006
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 1999
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2000
21.76
21.8%
Caravati is a managing direct, vice president, chief investment officer, and portfolio manager for Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, Inc. He joined the firm in 1992. Previously, Caravati was an account manager at NationsBank. He has over nine years of investment experience. Caravati holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mr. Skeppstrom is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company and has been with the firm since December 2015. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Skeppstrom worked at Eagle Asset Management, Inc. for fourteen years, last serving as a Managing Director and Portfolio Co-Manager. Richard earned a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Virginia in 1985 and an M.B.A. from Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia in 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
