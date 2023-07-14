Home
Jamestown Equity Fund

mutual fund
JAMEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.43 -0.02 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JAMEX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jamestown Equity Fund

JAMEX | Fund

$27.43

$46.3 M

1.10%

$0.30

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$46.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JAMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jamestown Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Williamsburg Investment Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Caravati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio composed primarily of domestic equity securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities. The Fund may invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, Inc. (the “Advisor”) believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday.

The Fund seeks financially strong, relatively large companies that offer above average earnings and relatively modest valuations. The Advisor uses a multi-factor screening process within a defined universe comprised of the stocks in the S&P 500® Index and the 50 largest capitalization stocks in the S&P 400® MidCap Index. The process emphasizes securities with the most compelling earnings and valuation profiles based upon a variety of characteristics, including, but not limited to, earnings momentum, earnings volatility, earnings estimate revisions, earnings surprises and free cash flow yield. The Fund will invest in a variety of companies, industries and economic sectors. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Advisor’s investment criteria, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.

Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. Preferred stocks are generally equity securities of an issuer that have priority over the issuer's common stock as to the payment of dividends (i.e., the issuer cannot pay dividends on its common shares until the dividends on the preferred shares are current) and as to the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer's senior debt and junior debt as to both types of payments A convertible security is a bond or preferred stock that can be exchanged or converted into a specific number of shares of the issuer's common stock.

Read More

JAMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.3% 35.6% 74.42%
1 Yr 9.5% -34.9% 38.6% 58.31%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.73%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 32.39%
10 Yr 2.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 53.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -56.3% 28.9% 84.98%
2021 11.6% -20.5% 152.6% 19.31%
2020 4.9% -13.9% 183.6% 33.17%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 60.92%
2018 -2.9% -13.5% 12.6% 48.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -20.5% 35.6% 67.22%
1 Yr 9.5% -34.9% 40.3% 49.28%
3 Yr 5.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.53%
5 Yr 5.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 38.45%
10 Yr 6.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 50.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -56.3% 28.9% 85.06%
2021 11.6% -20.5% 152.6% 19.86%
2020 4.9% -13.9% 183.6% 33.58%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 61.43%
2018 -2.4% -10.9% 12.6% 65.66%

NAV & Total Return History

JAMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAMEX Category Low Category High JAMEX % Rank
Net Assets 46.3 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 90.18%
Number of Holdings 55 2 4154 76.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.5 M 288 K 270 B 91.55%
Weighting of Top 10 31.49% 1.8% 106.2% 50.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.21%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.30%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.23%
  5. Morgan Stanley 2.68%
  6. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 2.65%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.61%
  8. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.54%
  9. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.50%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.33% 0.00% 130.24% 78.26%
Cash 		2.67% -102.29% 100.00% 20.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.91%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 88.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 88.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 88.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMEX % Rank
Technology 		23.08% 0.00% 48.94% 59.11%
Healthcare 		13.80% 0.00% 60.70% 67.61%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 55.59% 44.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.19% 0.00% 30.33% 37.75%
Industrials 		10.73% 0.00% 29.90% 26.65%
Communication Services 		10.54% 0.00% 27.94% 15.08%
Consumer Defense 		9.04% 0.00% 47.71% 18.99%
Energy 		5.05% 0.00% 41.64% 23.66%
Basic Materials 		1.60% 0.00% 25.70% 84.00%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 31.91% 78.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAMEX % Rank
US 		95.18% 0.00% 127.77% 61.21%
Non US 		2.15% 0.00% 32.38% 47.40%

JAMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 49.27% 39.27%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 74.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 73.57%

Sales Fees

JAMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 496.00% 20.23%

JAMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAMEX Category Low Category High JAMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.10% 0.00% 24.06% 38.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAMEX Category Low Category High JAMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -54.00% 6.06% 61.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JAMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Caravati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2000

21.76

21.8%

Caravati is a managing direct, vice president, chief investment officer, and portfolio manager for Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company, Inc. He joined the firm in 1992. Previously, Caravati was an account manager at NationsBank. He has over nine years of investment experience. Caravati holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Richard Skeppstrom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Skeppstrom is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company and has been with the firm since December 2015. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Skeppstrom worked at Eagle Asset Management, Inc. for fourteen years, last serving as a Managing Director and Portfolio Co-Manager. Richard earned a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Virginia in 1985 and an M.B.A. from Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia in 1990.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

