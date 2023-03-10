Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$204 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JAJNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Quality Bond Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds rated investment grade at the time of investment. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund will tend to focus on corporate bonds and U.S. government bonds with intermediate-to longer-term maturities.
The subadvisor’s investment decisions derive from a three-pronged analysis, including:
sector analysis,
credit research, and
call protection.
Sector analysis focuses on the differences in yields among security types, issuers, and industry sectors. Credit research focuses on both quantitative and qualitative criteria established by the subadvisor, such as call protection (payment guarantees), an issuer’s industry, operating and financial profiles,
business strategy, management quality, and projected financial and business conditions. Individual purchase and sale decisions are made on the basis of relative value and the contribution of a security to the desired characteristics of the overall fund. Factors considered include:
relative valuation of available alternatives,
impact on portfolio yield, quality and liquidity, and
impact on portfolio maturity and sector weights.
The subadvisor attempts to maintain a high, steady and possibly growing income stream.
At least 80% of the fund’s net assets are invested in bonds and debentures, including:
marketable debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers (payable in U.S. dollars), rated as investment grade by Moody’s or S&P at the time of purchase, including privately placed debt securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities;
securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities; and
cash and cash equivalent securities which are authorized for purchase by Money Market Trust, a series of the Trust.
The balance (no more than 20%) of the fund’s net assets may be invested in below-investment-grade bonds and other securities including:
privately placed debt securities,
U.S. and foreign debt securities,
preferred stocks,
convertible securities (including those issued in the Euromarket),
securities carrying warrants to purchase equity securities,
foreign exchange contracts for purposes of hedging portfolio exposures to foreign currencies or for purposes of obtaining exposure to foreign currencies,
hybrid securities, and
below-investment-grade and investment-grade foreign currency denominated fixed-income securities, including up to 5% emerging market fixed-income securities.
In pursuing its investment objective, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in U.S. and foreign high yield (high risk) corporate and government debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). These instruments are rated “Ba” or below by Moody’s or “BB” or below by S&P (or, if unrated, are deemed of comparable quality as determined by the subadvisor). No minimum rating standard is required for a purchase of high yield securities by the fund. While the fund may only invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated in these rating categories, it is not required to dispose of bonds that may be downgraded after purchase, even though such downgrade may cause the fund to hold more than 20% of its net assets in high yield securities. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The fund normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between three and seven years. However, the fund may invest in individual securities of any duration. Duration is an approximate measure of the sensitivity of the market value of a security to changes in interest rates.
The fund may invest in derivatives such as interest rate futures and options, interest rate swaps, currency forwards, options on financial indices and credit default swaps to manage duration and yield curve positioning, implement foreign interest rate and currency positions, hedge against risk and/or as a substitute for investing directly in a security.
The fund may make short sales of a security including short sales “against the box.”
Read More

JAJNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAJNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAJNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAJNX Category Low Category High JAJNX % Rank
Net Assets 204 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 848 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 64.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 31.72% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 8.41%
  2. DEUTSCHE TRI PARTY REPO TRI PARTY REPO 3.77%
  3. GINNIE MAE MBS 30YR TBA 3.28%
  4. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 3.18%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 05/31 1.625 2.82%
  6. GINNIE MAE MBS 30YR TBA 2.44%
  7. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 08/44 3.125 2.34%
  8. GINNIE MAE MBS 30YR TBA 2.17%
  9. FANNIE MAE OR FREDDIE MAC MBS 30YR TBA 1.70%
  10. UNITED STATES TREASURY INFLATI 07/29 0.25 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAJNX % Rank
Bonds 		117.71% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		10.44% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAJNX % Rank
Derivative 		0.46% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAJNX % Rank
US 		115.44% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		2.27% N/A N/A N/A

JAJNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAJNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAJNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAJNX Category Low Category High JAJNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAJNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAJNX Category Low Category High JAJNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAJNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAJNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

