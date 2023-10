The Board of Trustees can change the fund’s investment objective and strategies without shareholder approval.

The fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity participations. An equity participation is a type of loan that gives the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and

interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock, or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.

The fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits, from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States. The fund primarily will be invested in issuers located in countries with developed securities markets, but may also invest in issuers located in emerging and frontier markets.

The fund may invest in securities denominated in the currencies of a variety of developed, emerging and frontier market countries.

The fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers believed by the manager to be undervalued in the marketplace, focusing on issuers that combine attractive valuations with catalysts for change. The manager applies a bottom-up stock selection process (i.e., one that focuses primarily on issuer specific factors) in managing the fund, using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis. In selecting investments for the fund, the manager considers various factors, such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow to identify securities that are trading at a price that appears to be lower than the issuer’s inherent value.

The fund may (but is not required to) invest in derivatives, including put and call options, futures, forward contracts, and swaps, in lieu of investing directly in a security, currency or instrument, for hedging and nonhedging purposes, including reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/ or enhancing investment returns.

The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The fund may participate as a purchaser in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

The manager will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the manager constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.