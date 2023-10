The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified

portfolio of equity securities. This policy is subject to change only upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Under normal market conditions, at least 40%

of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers domiciled outside of the United States

(“Foreign Companies”), unless the manager

deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the fund will invest at least 30% of the

value of its net assets in Foreign Companies. Foreign Companies include issuers domiciled in emerging markets and

securities for which the relevant

reference entity is domiciled outside the United States, such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), that trade on U.S. exchanges. There are no limits

on the market capitalization ranges of the companies in which the fund may invest. The fund may invest in the securities of large, medium, or small

companies.

In managing the fund, the manager seeks to identify undervalued companies that exhibit attractive valuations, solid business franchises, sustainable

margins/cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, strong management teams, and strong balance sheets.