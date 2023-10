Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small cap companies in the particular markets in which the fund invests. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) Based on market capitalization data as of February 28, 2023 , the market capitalization of a small company in any country in which the fund invests would generally be below $ 9.1 billion . This threshold will vary by country or region. The fund will primarily invest in a broad and diverse group of equity securities of foreign small companies of developed markets, but may also hold equity securities of companies located in emerging markets.

The fund invests its assets in securities listed on bona fide securities exchanges. These exchanges may be either within or outside the issuer’s domicile country. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), Non-Voting Depositary Receipts (NVDRs) or other similar securities, including dual-listed securities.

The subadvisor determines company size on a country or region specific basis and based primarily on market capitalization. In the countries or regions authorized for investment, the subadvisor first ranks eligible companies listed on selected exchanges based on the companies’ market capitalizations. The subadvisor then determines the universe of eligible stocks by defining the maximum market capitalization of a small company that may be purchased by the fund with respect to each country or region. This threshold will vary by country or region, and dollar amounts will change due to market conditions.

The fund intends to purchase securities in each applicable country using a market capitalization weighted approach. The subadvisor, using this approach and its judgment, will seek to set country weights based on the relative market capitalizations of eligible small companies within each country. See “Market Capitalization Weighted Approach” below. The weightings of countries in the fund may vary from their weightings in international indices, such as those published by FTSE International or MSCI.

The fund also may use derivatives such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the fund. The fund may enter into futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or

U.S. equity securities and indices. The fund may also enter into forward currency contracts to facilitate the settlement of equity purchases of foreign securities, repatriation of foreign currency balances or exchange of one foreign currency for another currency. In addition to money market instruments and other short-term investments, the fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated unregistered money market funds to manage the fund’s cash pending investment in other securities or to maintain liquidity for the payment of redemptions or other purposes. Investments in money market funds may involve a duplication of certain fees and expenses.

Generally, the fund does not seek current income as an investment objective and investments will not be based upon an issuer’s dividend payment policy or record. However, many of the companies whose securities will be included in the fund do pay dividends. It is anticipated, therefore, that the fund will receive dividend income.

The subadvisor will determine in its discretion when and whether to invest in countries that have been authorized for investment by its Investment Committee, depending on a number of factors such as asset growth in the fund, constraints imposed within a country’s market, and characteristics of each country’s market. The subadvisor’s Investment Committee may authorize other countries for investment in the future and the fund may continue to hold investments in countries not currently authorized for investment but that had previously been authorized for investment.

Market Capitalization Weighted Approach

The fund structure involves market capitalization weighting in determining individual security weights and, where applicable, country or region weights. Market capitalization weighting means each security is generally purchased based on the issuer’s relative market capitalization. Market capitalization weighting may be modified by the subadvisor for a variety of reasons. The subadvisor may adjust the representation in the fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, investment characteristics, and other factors the subadvisor determines to be appropriate. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the subadvisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. In assessing profitability, the subadvisor considers different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the subadvisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the subadvisor uses for assessing relative price, profitability and investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. The subadvisor may deviate from market capitalization weighting to limit or fix the exposure of the fund to a particular country or issuer to a maximum proportion of the assets of the fund. The subadvisor may exclude the stock of a company that meets applicable market capitalization criteria if the subadvisor determines, in its judgment, that the purchase of such stock is inappropriate in light of other conditions. The subadvisor may decrease the allocation of the fund’s assets to eligible small capitalization companies that generally have lower profitability and/or higher relative prices. These adjustments will result in a deviation from traditional market capitalization weighting.