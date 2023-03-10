The Managed Volatility Conservative Portfolio, except as otherwise described below, normally invests primarily in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities (“Equity Funds”) and underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (“Fixed-Income Funds”). The fund may also use certain risk management techniques to seek to manage the volatility of returns (i.e., standard deviation) and limit the magnitude of portfolio losses.

As described below, the fund may directly hold derivative instruments and collateral for these derivative instruments. The fund’s economic exposure to equities and fixed-income securities may fluctuate due to its risk management strategy as noted below. The fund may employ a risk management strategy to attempt to manage the volatility of returns and limit the magnitude of portfolio losses. The risk management strategy may cause the fund’s economic exposure to equity securities, fixed-income securities and cash and cash equivalents (either directly or through investment in underlying funds or derivatives) to fluctuate, and during extreme market volatility, the fund’s economic exposure to either equity or fixed-income securities could be reduced to 0% and its economic exposure to cash and cash equivalents could increase to 100%. The subadvisor normally will seek to limit the fund’s exposure to equity securities (either directly or through investment in underlying funds or derivatives) to no more than 22% and normally will seek to reduce any equity exposure in excess of this amount as soon as practicable. However, the subadvisor may determine in light of market or economic conditions that the limit should be exceeded to achieve the fund’s investment objective.

The fund seeks long term growth of capital while attempting to manage the volatility of returns and limit the magnitude of portfolio losses. The fund seeks to limit the volatility of returns to a range of 5.5% to 6.5% (as measured by annualized standard deviation of the fund’s returns). However,

during periods of prolonged low market volatility the actual volatility experienced by the fund may fall below the range due to maximum limits on equity and fixed-income exposures.

Volatility is a measure of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the fund’s NAV over time as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. The more a fund’s returns vary from the fund’s average return, the more volatile the fund and the higher the standard deviation. The purpose of managing the volatility of returns is to attempt to limit exposure to more volatile asset classes, including both equities and fixed-income asset classes, during periods of high volatility and protect the fund from losses during market declines. The fund also seeks to limit the magnitude of portfolio losses in order to limit exposure during market declines. There can be no assurance that the risk management strategy will be successful in managing the volatility of returns and limiting the magnitude of portfolio losses.

In seeking to manage the volatility of returns and limit the magnitude of portfolio losses, the fund may employ certain risk management techniques using derivative instruments and may reallocate assets between the underlying Equity and Fixed-Income Funds. These derivatives may be used to increase or decrease the fund’s net equity exposure and will typically consist of stock index futures, but may also include stock index options, options on stock index futures, and stock index swaps. The fund may also employ risk management techniques using derivatives that may increase or decrease the fund’s exposure to certain types of fixed-income securities. These instruments may include government bond futures, swaps, and credit default swaps. For more information about these derivative instruments in which the fund may invest, please see the “Hedging And Other Strategic Transactions” risk section in the Statement of Additional Information. Fund assets employed for its risk management strategy include not only derivative instruments but also fixed-income instruments . Because equity and fixed-income derivative instruments may be purchased with a fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the securities directly, the remainder of the assets used for the risk management strategy will be invested in a variety of fixed-income instruments. The fund may be required to hold cash or other liquid assets and post these assets with a broker as collateral to cover its obligation under the futures contracts. The fund’s risk management strategy could limit the upside participation of the fund in strong, rising markets with high volatility and could underperform funds that do not use a risk management strategy.

The use of derivatives may be combined with asset allocation techniques. The timing and extent of these techniques will depend on several factors, including market movements. In general, when equity markets are more volatile or are declining, assets may be reallocated to Fixed-Income Funds, cash and cash equivalents, and short positions in equity derivative instruments. When equity markets rise, or if volatility is lower, assets may be reallocated to Equity Funds and stock index futures, options, and swaps. Similarly, if fixed-income markets are volatile or are declining, assets may be reallocated to Equity Funds, cash and/or cash equivalents, and short positions in fixed-income derivative instruments. Even in periods of low volatility, the subadvisor may continue to use risk management techniques to protect against sudden market movements, preserve gains after favorable market conditions, and reduce losses in adverse market conditions. Due to the leverage provided by derivatives, the notional value of the fund’s derivative positions could exceed 100% of the fund’s assets.

In determining when to employ risk management techniques and/or reallocate assets between Equity Funds and Fixed-Income Funds, the subadvisor may use quantitative models that use historical factors such as market movements, and historical changes in the NAV of the fund to make this determination.

The subadvisor selects the percentage level to be maintained in specific underlying Equity Funds and Fixed-Income Funds, and cash and cash equivalents and may from time to time change the allocation in specific underlying funds or rebalance the underlying funds. From time to time, a significant portion of the fund’s underlying fixed income assets may be managed by an affiliated subadvisor. To maintain a target allocation in the underlying funds, daily cash flows for the fund may be directed to its underlying funds that most deviate from target.

The fund may invest in various Equity Funds that as a group hold a wide range of equity type securities. These include small-, mid- and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging market securities), and sector holdings such as utilities, science, and technology stocks. Each of these Equity Funds has its own investment strategy which, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts. The fund may also invest in Fixed-Income Funds that as a group hold a wide range of fixed-income securities including investment grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The Fixed-Income Funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments, such as corporate bonds and mortgage backed, government issued, domestic and international securities. Equity Funds and Fixed-Income Funds may include funds that employ a passive investment style (i.e., index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) and at times most of the fund’s assets may be invested in index funds.

The fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies including ETFs and may invest directly in other types of investments, such as equity and fixed-income securities including U.S. government securities, closed-end funds, exchange-traded notes, and partnerships. See “Other Permitted Investments by the Funds of Funds.” The fund may also engage in short selling. The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities and other instruments to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund bears its own expenses and, in addition, indirectly bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the underlying funds in which it invests.