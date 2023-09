The fund invests all of its assets in Class 1 shares of its master fund, the Asset Allocation Fund, a series of American Funds Insurance Series. The master fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities, bonds and other intermediate and long-term debt securities, and money market instruments (debt securities maturing in one year or less). The master fund may invest up to 25% of its debt assets in lower quality debt securities (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) designated by the master fund’s investment advisor or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the master fund’s investment advisor). Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

In seeking to pursue its investment objective, the master fund varies its mix of equity securities, debt securities and money market instruments. Under normal market conditions, the master fund’s investment advisor expects (but is not required) to maintain an investment mix falling within the following ranges: 40% – 80% in equity securities, 20% – 50% in debt securities and 0% – 40% in money market instruments and cash. As of December 31,

2022, the fund was approximately 68% invested in equity securities, 27% invested in debt securities and 5% invested in money market instruments and cash. The proportion of equities, debt and money market securities held by the master fund will vary with market conditions and the investment advisor’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The master fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. and up to 5% of its assets in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the U.S.