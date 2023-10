The fund invests all of its assets in Class 1 shares of its master fund, the Growth-Income Fund, a series of American Funds Insurance Series. The Growth-Income Fund invests primarily in common stocks or other securities that the Growth-Income Fund’s investment advisor believes demonstrate the potential for appreciation and/or dividends. The Growth-Income Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. The Growth-Income Fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. The master fund may invest in other funds managed by the investment advisor or its affiliates to more effectively invest in a diversified set of securities in a specific asset class such as money market instruments, bonds and other securities (“Central Funds”). Shares of Central Funds are only offered for purchase to the master fund’s investment advisor and its affiliates and other funds, investment vehicles and accounts managed by the master fund’s investment advisor and its affiliates. When investing in Central Funds, the master fund bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the Central Funds in which it invests but does not bear additional management fees through its investment in such Central Funds. The investment results of the

portion of the master fund’s assets invested in the Central Funds will be based upon the investment results of the Central Funds. The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.