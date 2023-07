David Spilsted is Executive Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Government Money Market Fund, which he has co-managed since July 2017.. He is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts and performs duties as an analyst. Mr. Spilsted joined Janus Capital in 1998 as a senior money market trader, and previously served as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund from 2009 to 2012, and emerging markets analyst from 2010 to 2017. Prior to joining Janus, Mr. Spilsted served as a broker for Tullett & Tokyo Liberty PLC, a position he held since 1985. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Kuringai College of Advanced Education.