Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with market capitalizations that are within the Russell Midcap Value Index ($ 496 million to $ 51 billion as of February 28, 2023 ). The fund invests in a diversified mix of common stocks of mid-size U.S. companies that are believed to be undervalued by various measures and offer good prospects for capital appreciation.

The subadvisor employs a value approach in selecting investments. The subadvisor’s in-house research team seeks to identify companies whose stock prices do not appear to reflect their underlying values. The subadvisor generally looks for companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

■ Low stock prices relative to net assets, earnings, cash flow, sales, book value, or private market value;

■ Demonstrated or potentially attractive operating margins, profits and/or cash flow;

■ Sound balance sheets;

■ Stock ownership by management/employees; or

■ Experienced and capable management.

The fund’s sector exposure is broadly diversified as a result of stock selection and therefore may vary significantly from its benchmark, the Russell Midcap Value Index. The market capitalization of companies held by the fund and included in the index changes over time. The fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these ranges.

The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the subadvisor has the discretion to deviate from its normal investment criteria, as described above, and purchase securities that the subadvisor believes will provide an opportunity for substantial appreciation. These situations might arise when the subadvisor believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation or a favorable competitive development.

The fund may invest in IPOs. While most assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may purchase other types of securities, for example: convertible securities and warrants, foreign securities (up to 20% of total assets), certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and certain derivatives (investments whose value is based on indices or other securities). For purposes of the fund, ETFs are considered securities with a market capitalization equal to the weighted average market capitalization of the basket of securities comprising the ETF.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative that can combine the characteristics of securities, futures and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below (or even relatively nominal) rates.