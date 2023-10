Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities listed in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Bloomberg Index). (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.)

The fund is an index fund, which differs from actively managed funds. Actively managed funds seek to outperform their respective indices through research and analysis. Over time, their performance may differ significantly from their respective indices. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to mirror the performance of its target index, minimizing performance differences over time.

An index is an unmanaged group of securities whose overall performance is used as an investment benchmark. Indices may track broad investment markets, such as the global equity market, or more narrow investment markets, such as the U.S. small cap equity market. The fund attempts to track the performance of the Bloomberg Index by holding a representative sample of the securities that comprise the Bloomberg Index. However, an index fund has operating expenses and transaction costs, while a market index does not. Therefore, the fund, while it attempts to track its target index closely, typically will be unable to match the performance of the target index exactly.

The fund is an intermediate term bond fund of high and medium credit quality that seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Index, which broadly represents the U.S. investment grade bond market. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The subadvisor employs a passive management strategy using quantitative techniques to select individual securities that provide a representative sample of the securities in the Bloomberg Index.

The Bloomberg Index consists of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate, investment grade debt securities with maturities generally greater than one year and outstanding par values of at least $200 million, including:

■ U.S. Treasury and agency securities;

■ Asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, including mortgage pass-through securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage offerings (“CMOs”);

■ Corporate bonds, both U.S. and foreign (if U.S. dollar-denominated); and

■ Foreign government and agency securities (if U.S. dollar-denominated).

The subadvisor selects securities to match, as closely as practicable, the Bloomberg Index’s duration, cash flow, sector, credit quality, callability and other key performance characteristics.

The Bloomberg Index composition may change from time to time. The subadvisor will reflect those changes as soon as practicable.

The fund may purchase other types of securities that are not primary investment vehicles. These would include, for example, certain derivatives (investments whose value is based on indexes or other securities) such as futures contracts, interest-rate swaps and options.