YTD Return
41.6%
1 yr return
36.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
Net Assets
$4.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.3%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|41.6%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|36.91%
|1 Yr
|36.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|10.73%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|54.46%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|45.62%
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|44.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|41.78%
|2021
|0.4%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|59.82%
|2020
|11.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|58.49%
|2019
|7.5%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|52.71%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|31.72%
|Period
|JAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|41.6%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|29.61%
|1 Yr
|36.9%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|8.55%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|57.48%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|46.63%
|10 Yr
|13.8%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|JAGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|41.78%
|2021
|0.4%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|59.82%
|2020
|11.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|58.49%
|2019
|7.5%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|52.71%
|2018
|0.2%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|24.19%
|JAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.58 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|17.09%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|397
|48.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.18 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|13.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.34%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|27.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.00%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|47.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.52%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|3.39%
|Other
|0.30%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|13.98%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|74.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|5.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|72.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAGTX % Rank
|Technology
|73.12%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|41.95%
|Communication Services
|9.46%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|52.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.67%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|41.95%
|Financial Services
|5.82%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|38.56%
|Real Estate
|3.51%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|9.75%
|Industrials
|0.42%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|61.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|73.31%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|85.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|72.03%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|75.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|73.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAGTX % Rank
|US
|82.28%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|72.46%
|Non US
|16.72%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|24.15%
|JAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|54.98%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|38.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|85.19%
|JAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|27.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|55.43%
|JAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|80.51%
|JAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|46.52%
|JAGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2000
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1999
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2016
6.39
6.4%
Denny Fish is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Global Technology strategy, a position he has held since January 2016. He also serves as a Research Analyst and leads the firm’s Technology sector research team. Prior to rejoining Janus in 2016, Mr. Fish served as a technology equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at RS Investments. From 2007 to 2014, he was an equity research analyst and co-team leader of the Janus technology research sector team. Before he was first employed by Janus in October 2007, Mr. Fish was director and senior research analyst at JMP Securities covering enterprise software. Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle Corporation as a technology sales manager. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He has 14 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Jonathan Cofsky is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Global Technology and Innovation strategy since 2022. He was previously an assistant portfolio manager on the strategy from 2020. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst primarily focused on the Technology sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2014, Jonathan was at Sanford C. Bernstein for eight years, most recently as a vice president on the top-ranked Institutional Investor IT hardware team. While there, he also served as a senior research associate on teams covering software, semiconductors, data networking equipment, aerospace and defense. Jonathan received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of investment industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
