Jeremiah Buckley is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Growth & Income and Balanced strategies. He also serves as Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Opportunistic Growth strategy. In addition, he is a member of the Janus Henderson proxy voting committee. Mr. Buckley joined Janus in 1998 as a Research Analyst covering the consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecommunications sectors. He served 10 years as Janus’ consumer sector lead before transitioning to full-time portfolio management. Mr. Buckley earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. While there, he received the Class of ’39 scholarship for academic and athletic achievement and the Class of ’48 male scholar-athlete of the year award. He was also selected for the 1998 Academic All-Ivy Hockey Team and served as the men’s hockey captain from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Buckley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.