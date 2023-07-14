Denny Fish is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Global Technology strategy, a position he has held since January 2016. He also serves as a Research Analyst and leads the firm’s Technology sector research team. Prior to rejoining Janus in 2016, Mr. Fish served as a technology equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at RS Investments. From 2007 to 2014, he was an equity research analyst and co-team leader of the Janus technology research sector team. Before he was first employed by Janus in October 2007, Mr. Fish was director and senior research analyst at JMP Securities covering enterprise software. Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle Corporation as a technology sales manager. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He has 14 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.