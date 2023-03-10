Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Strategic Equity Allocation Trust

mutual fund
JAFVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.3 -0.22 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A
share class
JAFVX (Mutual Fund)

Strategic Equity Allocation Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.3 -0.22 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A
share class
JAFVX (Mutual Fund)

Strategic Equity Allocation Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.3 -0.22 -1.33%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strategic Equity Allocation Trust

JAFVX | Fund

$16.30

$7.32 B

-

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strategic Equity Allocation Trust

JAFVX | Fund

$16.30

$7.32 B

-

0.67%

JAFVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strategic Equity Allocation Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. and foreign equity securities of any market capitalization, including futures on indexes of equity securities. The fund’s allocation to various markets and types of securities will be actively managed.
The fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets. The fund’s investment in equity securities will vary both with respect to types of securities and markets in response to changing market and economic trends. The precise mix of securities will depend on the subadvisor’s outlook for the markets and generally reflect the subadvisor’s strategic asset allocation analysis and its assessment of the relative attractiveness of a particular asset class. When determining whether to invest in a particular market, the subadvisor considers various factors, including economic and political conditions, potential for economic growth and possible changes in currency exchange rates.
The fund also may invest in exchange-traded funds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to:
U.S. Treasury and agency securities as well as notes backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
U.S. Treasury futures contracts,
Mortgage-backed securities, including mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”),
U.S. and foreign corporate bonds,
Foreign government and agency securities, and
Lower Rated Fixed Income Securities and High Yield Securities (also known as “junk bonds”).
The foreign securities in which the fund invests may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency. The fund may actively manage its exposure to foreign currencies through the use of foreign currency forward contracts and other currency derivatives. The fund may own foreign cash equivalents and foreign bank deposits as part of its investment strategy. The fund may invest in foreign currencies for hedging and speculative purposes.
The fund will engage in derivatives transactions, including but not limited to, futures and options contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and swaps including credit default swaps and total return swaps, for hedging and nonhedging purposes including, without limitation, the following purposes:
to attempt to protect against possible changes in the market value of securities held or to be purchased by the fund resulting from securities markets or currency exchange rate fluctuations,
to protect the fund’s unrealized gains in the value of its securities,
to facilitate the sale of the fund’s securities for investment purposes,
to manage the effective maturity or duration of the fund’s securities,
to establish a position in the derivatives markets as a method of gaining exposure to a particular security or market,
to facilitate the repatriation of foreign currency and the settlement of purchases of foreign securities, and
to increase or decrease exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one country to another.
Read More

JAFVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAFVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAFVX Category Low Category High JAFVX % Rank
Net Assets 7.32 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3416 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.45 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 19.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK USD.00001 4.13%
  2. JH COLLATERAL 4.08%
  3. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK USD.00000625 3.65%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 1.68%
  5. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001 1.51%
  6. ALPHABET INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 1.02%
  7. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 1.02%
  8. FACEBOOK INC COMMON STOCK USD.000006 0.91%
  9. ALPHABET INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 0.89%
  10. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC COMMON STOCK USD.0033 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFVX % Rank
US 		65.64% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		29.98% N/A N/A N/A

JAFVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.63% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAFVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAFVX Category Low Category High JAFVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAFVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAFVX Category Low Category High JAFVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAFVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAFVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×