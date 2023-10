Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies expected to benefit from the development, and/or use of science and/or technology. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) For purposes of satisfying this requirement, common stock may include equity-linked notes and derivatives relating to common stocks, such as options on equity-linked notes. Some industries likely to be represented in the fund include:

■ information technology including hardware, software, semiconductors and technology equipment telecommunications equipment and services

■ media including advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, movies, entertainment, publishing and information services environmental services

■ internet commerce and advertising

■ life sciences and health care, including pharmaceuticals, health care equipment and services, and biotechnology chemicals and synthetic materials

■ defense and aerospace

■ alternative energy