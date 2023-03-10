Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Capital Appreciation Value Trust

JAFRX | Fund

$11.41

$455 M

-

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$455 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/03/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Capital Appreciation Value Trust

JAFRX | Fund

$11.41

$455 M

-

0.89%

JAFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Appreciation Value Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests primarily in common stocks of established U.S. companies that have above-average potential for capital growth. Common stocks typically constitute at least 50% of the fund’s total assets. The remaining assets are generally invested in other securities, including corporate and government debt (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities), bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders), foreign securities, futures and options. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities.

The fund’s common stocks generally fall into one of two categories: the larger category comprises long-term core holdings whose prices when purchased by the fund are considered low in terms of company assets, earnings, or other factors; the smaller category comprises opportunistic investments whose prices the subadvisor expects to rise in the short term but not necessarily over the long term. There are no limits on the market capitalization of the issuers of the stocks in which the fund invests. Since the subadvisor attempts to prevent losses as well as achieve gains, the subadvisor typically uses a value approach in selecting investments. The subadvisor’s in-house research team seeks to identify companies that seem undervalued by various measures, such as price/book value, and may be temporarily out of favor but are believed to have good prospects for capital appreciation. The subadvisor may establish relatively large positions in companies it finds particularly attractive.

In addition, the subadvisor searches for risk/reward values among all types of securities. The portion of the fund invested in a particular type of security, such as common stocks, results largely from case-by-case investment decisions, and the size of the fund’s cash reserve may reflect the subadvisor’s ability to find companies that meet valuation criteria rather than its market outlook.

Bonds and bank loans may be purchased to gain additional exposure to a company or for their income or other features; maturity and quality are not necessarily major considerations in determining whether to purchase a particular security. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. The fund’s investments in below-investment grade debt securities and loans are limited to 30% of total assets. The fund may also purchase other securities, including bank debt, loan participations and assignments and futures and options. The fund’s investments in options, if any, will be primarily in an effort to protect against downside risk or to generate additional income.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures, currencies and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below (or even relatively nominal) rates. In addition, the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities. In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the subadvisor has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria, as described above, when it perceives an unusual opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when the subadvisor believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or a favorable competitive development.

Read More

JAFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JAFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAFRX Category Low Category High JAFRX % Rank
Net Assets 455 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 554 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 38.79% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ROWE T PRICE GOV RES FD 20340919 00000.0000000000 9.73%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK USD.00000625 5.58%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 02/33 3.5 4.09%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 11/32 4.125 3.49%
  5. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK USD.00001 3.45%
  6. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 2.81%
  7. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 2.72%
  8. ALPHABET INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 2.46%
  9. FORTIVE CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 2.27%
  10. DANAHER CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFRX % Rank
Stocks 		66.15% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		25.81% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		9.73% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.72% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFRX % Rank
US 		66.14% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		9.73% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-1.31% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAFRX % Rank
US 		25.65% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.15% N/A N/A N/A

JAFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.83% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAFRX Category Low Category High JAFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAFRX Category Low Category High JAFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JAFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

